Meek Mill Says Nicki Minaj Has Him Blocked on Instagram

A fan’s question on his thoughts about Nicki Minaj’s new boyfriend leads to Meek Mill revealing that she’s blocked him on Instagram.

Meek Mill conducted a lengthy Q&A with his fans on Twitter Sunday to fill the time as he embarked on the "long ride" awaiting him. One of the more interesting revelations to come from #AskMeek was that he discovered his ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj blocked him on Instagram. He found out after going to her page to check out her new boyfriend.

I don’t feel nothing ... and I don’t know that man to judge him ... I went to check him out on her page and found out I was blocked 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/oFXE5wVtPX — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 16, 2018

Just last month, Meek addressed Nicki’s claim that he was still sliding into her DMs in an interview with Vulture. "I definitely wasn't in nobody's DMs," he said. "And definitely wasn’t nobody ducking me, sh*t. That’s a fact… I actually was laughing at it, too. 'Cause there’s no limits! I felt it and I liked it. That’s a dope rap." The "dope rap" Meek talks about is the track "Barbie Dreams" where she takes jabs at practically every notable male artist today, including Meek: "Meek still be in my DMs, I be havin' to duck him/'I used to pray for times like this' face-ass when I f*ck him."

Aside from the current state of his situation with Nicki, Meek didn't want to get involved in the most discussed hip-hop-related topics.

None of that is none of my business https://t.co/laDy5M2Y0K — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 16, 2018

Meek also opened up about the worst aspect of being in jail.

Not being able to go home 😂 of course... but really that cold metal toilet... I’m picky about my toilets ... and I was sad it was a toilet 3 feet away from my bed 🥴🥴🥴 https://t.co/bhCXllOlT0 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 16, 2018

As for possible collabs down the road...

I’m praying for one 🙌🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/0NPnpNJZE7 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 16, 2018

Yea that’s my youngbull https://t.co/rqAZpb72AR — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) December 16, 2018

There was also plenty of talk about his, um, personal preferences in bed, but we'll let you look that up on your own time.

