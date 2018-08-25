Meek Mill Worries About Going Back to Jail 'Every Day'

Meek Mill may be out of jail and on probation, but he still worries about getting prison time. But he's still making moves as his goal is to "not commit crimes," "not go to jail," and "change the world, make a lot of money, feed [his] family, and change the way [his] bloodline was raised."

"I always worry about that, every day. And I don't like living like that...Being somebody who pays a lot of taxes, somebody who employs people, who takes care of their family and...Why me? Why do I have to be the person caught up in the middle of this?" he told Philly.

Meek was infamously arrested in 2017 for recklessly riding a dirt bike in New York City. Although the charge was dismissed, this led to Mill's presiding judge sentencing him to two to four years in jail for breaking parole, which was then led to an outpouring of support and attention on criminal justice reform. But Meek says once his probation is over, he'll likely ride again.

"I was talking to my friend the other day. He was like 'You can't ride dirt bikes forever? Because we been doing that since we was like 5 years old. And it was like a real question mark, like it equivalent to I can't have sex forever, basically. It's the same thing, the same level. When I get off probation, it's going to be back to riding bikes," he said.

The Made in America headliner says he'll also be working toward making the world a better place.

"I feel like that makes me a big target. My whole goal is just to not commit crimes and not go to jail. I don't want to be looked at like a perfect person. I want to change the world, make a lot of money, feed my family, and change the way my bloodline was raised," he said. "Because my bloodline was raised in poverty. People dropping out of school. Nobody really going to college. Nobody owning their house. I want to change that. Because that's not what life is all about, and I've seen the other side of that. I want to work on criminal justice reform. And be a father to my son. But not be perfect. Right now, I have to move perfectly because if I make a mistake, everybody's going to move against me. 'Aw, he made a mistake: Send him back to jail!'"

