Meeke fastest in Wales Rally GB shakedown

SHOWS: GWYDIR, WALES, UK (OCTOBER 3, 2019) (WRC - SEE RESTRICTIONS)

1. OTT TANAK CLOSING CAR DOOR

2. ON BOARD CAMERA - TANAK

3. TANAK DRIVING

4. TANAK (8) RACING

5. SEBASTIEN OGIER IN CAR

6. VARIOUS OF OGIER

7. OGIER (1) RACING

8. ON BOARD CAMERA - THIERRY NEUVILLE

9. VARIOUS OF NEUVILLE (11)

10. ELFYN EVANS IN CAR

11. VARIOUS OF EVANS (33)

12. VARIOUS OF KRIS MEEKE IN CAR

13. MEEKE (5) DRIVING

STORY: Northern Irish driver Kris Meeke's Toyota was fastest in Thursday's (October 3) shakedown for the Wales Rally GB.

Meeke was more than a second faster than the pack over the 4.90km Gwydir gravel road test, which he completed in 2 minutes 54.1 seconds.

Three drivers tied for second quickest, Esapekka Lappi of Finland, Britain's Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier of France, 1.1 seconds behind Meeke.

POSITION DRIVER CAR TIME

1. Kris MEEKE Toyota Yaris 2min 54.1sec

=2. Esapekka LAPPI Citroën C3 +1.1sec

=2. Elfyn EVANS Ford Fiesta +1.1sec

=2. Sébastien OGIER Citroën C3 +1.1sec

5. Teemu SUNINEN Ford Fiesta +1.2sec

6. Thierry NEUVILLE Hyundai i20 +1.4sec

7. Jari-Matti LATVALA Toyota Yaris +1.9sec

8. Ott TANAK Toyota Yaris +2.3sec

9. Craig BREEN Hyundai i20 +2.7sec

10. Andreas MIKKELSEN Hyundai i20 +3.1sec

(Production: Andy Ragg)