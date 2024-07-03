Meerkats Bask in Hot Sun as Nashville Zoo Marks World Meerkat Day

A mob of meerkats at Tennessee’s Nashville Zoo took time to bask in the morning sunlight as the zoo marked World Meerkat Day on Wednesday, July 3.

Video from the zoo shows the meerkats lounging across logs and rocks as the hot sun beats down.

The hot weather in Nashville was expected to become increasingly dangerous through the day, however, with weather officials warning that temperatures could reach 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43.8 degrees Celsius). Credit: Nashville Zoo via Storyful