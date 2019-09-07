Meet the 70-year-old cycling the Whistler GranFondo for the 10th time

Paul Steiner still fondly remembers the start of his first Gran Fondo from Vancouver to Whistler, B.C., 10 years ago.

With the sun rising behind him, Steiner sat poised alongside a few hundred other cyclists on Georgia Street ready to begin the grueling 122-kilometre cycling route, which climbs 2,136 metres up the Sea to Sky Highway.

"It was just a magical moment," he said from his home in North Delta, B.C.

Steiner, 70, is one of 40 people being honoured at this year's Gran Fondo on Saturday for participating every year since the event started a decade ago.

Steiner has been cycling since he was a teenager in Portsmouth, England. He took the sport up again when he was about 40 and realized he needed to stay fit.

He doesn't plan on stopping anytime soon.

"There are many, many things that you can do as you get older," he said. "You don't have to give up anything because you are a certain age."

'Gullible' enough to join

Steiner was prompted to keep fit 30 years ago in part because of his father, who had 20 strokes in the last 12 years of his life.

He chose cycling because of how it makes him feel.

"Every time I get on the bike I feel like I'm 15 again," Steiner said. "You have the freedom to go wherever you want to at whatever pace you want."

By time Steiner entered the first Gran Fondo, he had a few rides over 100 kilometre under his belt, including the two-day, 331-kilometre Seatle to Portland (STP) ride.

"I thought, well, if I was stupid enough to do that, then I might be gullible enough to do this Gran Fondo," he said.

Steiner cajoled a couple of friends about the same age into joining him, and thus a team he calls the "Floppy Cranks" was born. Two of his teammates will be joining him this Saturday.

Getting ready

For the first few years, the group trained together. But as new grandchildren, wives and hobbies began to compete for everyone's time, it has gotten easier to train individually.

Steiner trains around his home in Delta, which is relatively flat. To challenge himself with hills, he heads over to nearby White Rock or Mount Seymour.

