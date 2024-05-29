Meet the 8 summer interns headed to The Charlotte Observer this summer

For all the (understandable) consternation over the challenges the news industry faces, we in newsrooms see a persistent uplifting phenomenon:

Smart, energetic, curious young people still want in. They are one of the primary reasons to have optimism about the future of newsgathering.

I see it whenever we post a new or open job in our newsroom. The resumes and clips rush in, demonstrating the talent and enthusiasm of a new generation of journalists.

We saw it again when we posted our summer 2024 intern positions late last year. Some 200 candidates applied, most of them very promising.

From that group, we culled eight college students who will be joining us for the summer in a few weeks, working in departments across the newsroom.

Before I introduce them, a word about The Charlotte Observer’s internship program: We put them to work! These interns are not gofers; they’re not doing grunt work for staff reporters. They are full-fledged reporters and visual journalists, chasing after breaking news, enterprise, accountability and storytelling, all designed to tell readers what you need to know about this community. Their stories and photos lead our website and our print front page, alongside those by our long-time staffers.

We also pair our interns with mentors and editors who help guide their professional development. We provide training throughout the summer, on everything from First Amendment law to SEO to ethics to video storytelling to narrative writing to the history of Charlotte and the region.

We also hope they have some fun off the clock, discovering all the things that make Charlotte one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities.

Meet this year’s class, an impressive bunch with strong journalism experience at their schools or previous internships.

Kyahl Dorsey will graduate in December from North Carolina A&T. He has interned with McClatchy working on podcasts and has been an anchor and reporter for Aggie News. When he’s not writing stories, he’s doing graphic design artwork or playing flag football. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and raised in Charlotte as the youngest of four. He is a first-generation college student who played both football and track and field. He will cover news throughout York County, primarily for the Observer’s sister paper, The (Rock Hill) Herald.

Kyahl Dorsey

Luke Fountain, a Hickory native, is a rising senior at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., double majoring in journalism and politics with a minor in education policy. He is the digital editor for W&L’s student newspaper. He has interned at the Washington Business Journal in Washington, D.C., and at the Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Va., where he won two Virginia Press Association awards for investigative and public safety reporting. He is an avid tennis player and is an amateur sommelier working to receive a professional certification. He will write metro and business stories in Charlotte.

Luke Fountain

Preston Jenkins is a rising junior at Western Kentucky University majoring in photojournalism with a minor in political science. He is a staff photographer for the campus lifestyle magazine, the Talisman, and has also worked for the College Heights Herald, the student newspaper. He will work with the Observer’s visual journalism staff.

Preston Jenkins

Lucy Marques is a rising senior at UNC Chapel Hill majoring in political science and Hispanic studies with a minor in media and journalism. She has served as the assistant city and state editor at The Daily Tar Heel and next year will be the city and state desk editor. Her reporting interests include education, reproductive health care policy and local politics. She will work on the metro desk.

Lucy Marques

Cooper Metts

Kate Robins, a rising senior studying multimedia journalism at the University of South Carolina’s Honors College, is the editor-in-chief of USC’s student paper, The Daily Gamecock. She has led that paper to winning first-place for general excellence among S.C. collegiate papers. A High Point native, Kate interned at the High Point Enterprise. She also reported for the Carolina News and Reporter, where she wrote an award-winning story about ADHD misdiagnoses and overprescriptions. She plans to be a public health reporter after graduation. She will work on the Observer’s metro desk this summer.

Kate Robins

Dasia Williams recently earned a degree in multimedia journalism from North Carolina A&T, where she won the school’s most outstanding journalist award. A Raleigh native, Dasia says she has “an insatiable appetite for storytelling.” She was the Culture co-lead reporter and general anchor for Aggie News, and was a fellow for Open Campus Media and WRAL News. She will work with Charlotte Five and other Observer desks this summer.

Dasia Williams

Nicky Wolcott recently graduated from the University of Maryland with a bachelor’s in journalism. He was a sports editor at The Diamondback, Maryland’s student newspaper. He also covers high school sports for The Washington Post and was selected to cover Super Bowl LVIII as an intern with the Sports Business Journal earlier this year.

Nicky Wolcott

Keep an eye out for these interns’ bylines this summer. And if you have a story idea for them, please send it to news@charlotteobserver.com.