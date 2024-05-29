Meet the 8 summer interns headed to The Charlotte Observer this summer

Taylor Batten
·5 min read

For all the (understandable) consternation over the challenges the news industry faces, we in newsrooms see a persistent uplifting phenomenon:

Smart, energetic, curious young people still want in. They are one of the primary reasons to have optimism about the future of newsgathering.

I see it whenever we post a new or open job in our newsroom. The resumes and clips rush in, demonstrating the talent and enthusiasm of a new generation of journalists.

We saw it again when we posted our summer 2024 intern positions late last year. Some 200 candidates applied, most of them very promising.

From that group, we culled eight college students who will be joining us for the summer in a few weeks, working in departments across the newsroom.

Before I introduce them, a word about The Charlotte Observer’s internship program: We put them to work! These interns are not gofers; they’re not doing grunt work for staff reporters. They are full-fledged reporters and visual journalists, chasing after breaking news, enterprise, accountability and storytelling, all designed to tell readers what you need to know about this community. Their stories and photos lead our website and our print front page, alongside those by our long-time staffers.

We also pair our interns with mentors and editors who help guide their professional development. We provide training throughout the summer, on everything from First Amendment law to SEO to ethics to video storytelling to narrative writing to the history of Charlotte and the region.

We also hope they have some fun off the clock, discovering all the things that make Charlotte one of the nation’s fastest-growing cities.

Meet this year’s class, an impressive bunch with strong journalism experience at their schools or previous internships.

  • Kyahl Dorsey will graduate in December from North Carolina A&T. He has interned with McClatchy working on podcasts and has been an anchor and reporter for Aggie News. When he’s not writing stories, he’s doing graphic design artwork or playing flag football. He was born in Syracuse, N.Y., and raised in Charlotte as the youngest of four. He is a first-generation college student who played both football and track and field. He will cover news throughout York County, primarily for the Observer’s sister paper, The (Rock Hill) Herald.

Kyahl Dorsey
Kyahl Dorsey

  • Luke Fountain, a Hickory native, is a rising senior at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Va., double majoring in journalism and politics with a minor in education policy. He is the digital editor for W&L’s student newspaper. He has interned at the Washington Business Journal in Washington, D.C., and at the Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Va., where he won two Virginia Press Association awards for investigative and public safety reporting. He is an avid tennis player and is an amateur sommelier working to receive a professional certification. He will write metro and business stories in Charlotte.

Luke Fountain
Luke Fountain
Preston Jenkins
Preston Jenkins

  • Lucy Marques is a rising senior at UNC Chapel Hill majoring in political science and Hispanic studies with a minor in media and journalism. She has served as the assistant city and state editor at The Daily Tar Heel and next year will be the city and state desk editor. Her reporting interests include education, reproductive health care policy and local politics. She will work on the metro desk.

Lucy Marques
Lucy Marques
Cooper Metts
Cooper Metts

  • Kate Robins, a rising senior studying multimedia journalism at the University of South Carolina’s Honors College, is the editor-in-chief of USC’s student paper, The Daily Gamecock. She has led that paper to winning first-place for general excellence among S.C. collegiate papers. A High Point native, Kate interned at the High Point Enterprise. She also reported for the Carolina News and Reporter, where she wrote an award-winning story about ADHD misdiagnoses and overprescriptions. She plans to be a public health reporter after graduation. She will work on the Observer’s metro desk this summer.

Kate Robins
Kate Robins

  • Dasia Williams recently earned a degree in multimedia journalism from North Carolina A&T, where she won the school’s most outstanding journalist award. A Raleigh native, Dasia says she has “an insatiable appetite for storytelling.” She was the Culture co-lead reporter and general anchor for Aggie News, and was a fellow for Open Campus Media and WRAL News. She will work with Charlotte Five and other Observer desks this summer.

Dasia Williams
Dasia Williams
Nicky Wolcott
Nicky Wolcott

Keep an eye out for these interns’ bylines this summer. And if you have a story idea for them, please send it to news@charlotteobserver.com.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Suze Orman: This Is the First Bill You Need To Pay Each Month

    Many Americans are struggling to keep up with their monthly bills, with roughly 40% of consumers reporting that it's "somewhat" to "very difficult" to pay their usual bills with the rising cost of...

  • OCAD sued for $1M over alleged failure to protect Jewish students

    A student at Toronto's Ontario College of Art & Design (OCAD) University is seeking $1 million in damages after alleging she was subjected to ongoing anti-Jewish discrimination at the school. The statement of claim, filed by the New York based Lawfare Project on behalf of Samantha Kline in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, claims there is a pattern of antisemitic harassment at the school as a result of OCAD's alleged failure to protect Jewish students since war broke out between Israel and

  • 'We're resilient,' principal says after shooting at Jewish girls school in Toronto

    TORONTO — Students and staff at a Toronto Jewish girls school that was the target of a shooting over the weekend are shaken but undeterred, the principal said Monday as police continue to investigate the incident. Rabbi Yaacov Vidal of the Bais Chaya Mushka Elementary School said some students were apprehensive about attending classes on Monday but everyone showed up. "We are united, we're resilient, we're optimistic and we trust in God and we are not going to be deterred," Vidal said in a phone

  • A Missouri fifth grader raised enough money to pay off his entire school’s meal debt

    Kids can now eat without breaking the piggy bank – at least, at Thomas Ultican Elementary School – thanks to fifth grader Daken Kramer.

  • A Final Graduation Requirement: Making Sense of Protest

    NEW YORK — Standing on the stage at Radio City Music Hall, Mariame Sissoko began to speak in a voice trembling, ever so slightly. Growing up in Philadelphia, Sissoko was outspoken, a high achiever, captain of the high school debate team. In other words, just the sort of person who would go to Barnard College, run for student government and wind up giving a graduation speech before an audience of 4,700 university officials, classmates and parents. Sissoko, 22, who uses nonbinary pronouns, had bee

  • Big changes for the NCAA likely to upend scholarship limits and roster sizes across college sports

    Cody McDavis' life changed forever with a few strokes of a pen.

  • U of T files for injunction to evict pro-Palestinian encampment

    The University of Toronto has filed for a court injunction to evict pro-Palestinian protesters encamped on the school's downtown campus, with the student-led demonstrators saying they won't leave until their demands are met. U of T president Meric Gertler said in an online post Monday that the school's lawyers have requested the Ontario Superior Court of Justice hear the request for an injunction on an expedited basis. The injunction requests that the court authorize the Toronto Police Service,

  • B.C. university withdraws from embattled drug insurance program

    A British Columbia university says it has withdrawn from an insurance cost-savings program at the centre of a past union grievance and an instructor's ongoing human rights complaint alleging it previously prevented him from accessing "life-changing" medication.Kwantlen Polytechnic University (KPU) is withdrawing from Manulife's optional DrugWatch program following "faculty concerns," it announced in an April 24 email sent to faculty and shared with CBC News. Launched in 2015, DrugWatch analyzes

  • University presidents say there's more work to do to combat antisemitism on campuses

    OTTAWA — Four university presidents conceded to members of Parliament today that antisemitism is a problem on their campuses. MPs questioned the presidents of the University of Toronto, McGill University, Concordia University and the University of British Columbia about their codes of conduct, responses to pro-Palestinian encampments and efforts to include Jewish students in equity, diversity and inclusion initiatives. When Liberal MP Anthony Housefather asked all four about whether antisemitism

  • 20 Things That Aren't Taught In Schools But Probably Should Be

    "The existence and potential legitimacy of the U.S. completely relies upon those treaty relationships."

  • Why are professors trying to escape their jobs?

    The Facebook group that offers a look inside the crisis in higher education

  • U of T faculty members risk discipline over encampment support

    Some faculty members at the University of Toronto say they’re prepared to risk discipline over support for the pro-Palestinian encampment which began May 2. As Sean O’Shea reports, one faculty director told Global News there was no consultation with leadership members before the university chose to issue a trespass notice against the campers.

  • Floods in southern Brazil leave students without classrooms for a month

    Tens of thousands of students in southern Brazil have been gone a month without seeing their classrooms after catastrophic floods submerged some schools and turned others into shelters, raising concerns about their mental health. Of Rio Grande do Sul state's more than 2,000 public schools, nearly a fifth remain closed, affecting some 185,000 students. Rains that started in late April have swollen several rivers and lakes in Brazil's southernmost state of Rio Grande do Sul to record highs, causing floods that killed at least 169 people and left more than 580,000 displaced, according to state officials.

  • College in Detroit suspends in-person classes because of pro-Palestinian camp

    DETROIT (AP) — Wayne State University in Detroit suspended in-person classes Tuesday and encouraged staff to work remotely to avoid any problems with a pro-Palestinian encampment that sprouted last week.

  • MUN pro-palestine protesters disappointed after meeting with university president

    MUN Students for Palestine have had an encampment at Memorial University for a week. They are demanding the university disclose its financial investments. (Abby Cole)Pro-Palestinian student activists and student union representatives at Memorial University left a meeting Friday with school president Neil Bose and other university administrators disappointed by the university's refusal to negotiate, they said.Nicolas Keough, director of external affairs for MUN's students' union, said he was hopi

  • Western University protest camp entering Day 20 after sit-down ends quickly

    Monday marks Day 20 of the pro-Palestine encampment at Western University, with protesters pushing to meet again with school officials following a session they say ended abruptly over a retired professor's involvement. With some Canadian schools taking a harder stance on their own encampments, protesters remained dug in outside Western's University Community Centre this weekend following a failed meeting with school officials that protesters say lasted mere minutes. University officials did not

  • Pause to nominee program disappointing, says Yukon University official

    An official at Yukon University says the territory's decision to pause the Yukon Nominee Program will have an impact on international students and graduates — but she also says it shouldn't affect the school's recruitment efforts.Shelagh Rowles, provost at Yukon University, says that news of the Yukon Nominee Program pause was disappointing, and sudden. She said the university administration heard the news as everybody else did, after the government announced the change earlier this month. Inter

  • Alberta government pondering whether schools need rules about smartphones, other devices

    Alberta's education minister is considering whether the province's schools need consistent rules about cellphones and other smart devices in classrooms.Ontario and Quebec are both imposing provincial bans on students using cell phones during class time, except when teachers say they need the devices for schoolwork.Alberta Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides says a sample of 16 school authorities across the province found more than half lacked any smartphone use policy."I hear very frequently

  • Next steps for U of T encampment

    The University of Toronto has filed a court injunction to remove a pro-Palestinian encampment from its downtown campus as students continue divestment demands. Robert Brym, Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto, joins Candace Daniel with more on how Canadians are feeling about university encampments.

  • U of T seeking injunction to clear protest encampment from downtown campus

    TORONTO — The University of Toronto says it's seeking an injunction to clear an encampment of pro-Palestinian protesters from its downtown campus. A statement posted this morning from university president Meric Gertler says the school is asking the court for an expedited case conference. University officials issued a trespass notice on Friday ordering demonstrators to remove the encampment by 8 a.m., and on Sunday officials indicated they would seek an injunction in court if protesters didn't co