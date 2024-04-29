Meet Bristol's young 'nature heroes' fighting for a greener world

A group of young "nature heroes" has raised more than £10,000 to support a greener local community.

The Young Green Influencers group, run by the charity Heart of BS13, is one of 249 groups working to take action on behalf of their local community.

It is hoped their projects will help to restore nature and also help to tackle food poverty and poor mental health.

The group leader said the funds raised were "vital" for their campaign work.

The club is open to children aged between eight and 12, who are concerned about climate change and the environment.

It is part of a national initiative to collectively raise more than £2.5m to implement greener changes.

The Young Green Influencers was supported by the Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund launched by WWF, the RSPB and Aviva in 2023.

It was created to support communities in areas where the need is greatest.

In Bristol, the Young Green Influencers used the money to develop anti-fly tipping strategies, clear green spaces and raise public awareness about protecting nature.

Kirsty Hammond, who runs the group, said: "The Save Our Wild Isles Community Fund was such a perfect fit because our young people here are really tackling issues about saving UK's nature.

"These were vital funds that were needed to enable this work here and continue our green journey."

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

.