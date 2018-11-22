Meet the bull who thinks he's a horse - and is even brilliant at showjumping.

Sabine Rouas, 43, met Aston the bull five years ago when she started helping out at a nearby cow farm near Verdun, northern France. She formed a close bond with the newborn calf - then called M309 - and convinced the farmer to let her buy him and save him from slaughter.

Animal-lover Sabine then raised him alongside her pony Sammy, now 10, and noticed the baby cow was picking up the tricks she was teaching her new horse.

Now Aston enjoys his freedom and training alongside other horses.