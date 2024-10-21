Meet the candidates running for Middle Georgia’s U.S. House District 8 this November

The U.S. Capitol Building during sunrise on Sept. 5, in Washington, D.C.

While many have paid close attention to Georgia’s role in the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Middle Georgians have a lot on the ballot this November.

Among them is the election for Georgia’s 8th Congressional District, which covers much of Houston County, portions of Macon and Monroe County. It extends further southward to the Florida-Georgia state line, also encompassing Valdosta.

This cycle sees activist and minister Darrius Butler facing Republican incumbent Austin Scott.

Darrius Butler

Butler, the Democratic candidate, is an associate minister at City of Praise Church, as well as a business owner and nonprofit leader.

Butler said on his website that he approaches life with the desire to do good for others, and wants to draw on his background in ministry if elected.

“Politics is a ministry all of its own,” Butler wrote. “We are called to serve our community, feed the hungry, and help the poor. We are called to care.”

According to his website, Butler wants to increase the number of district offices and make sure they are fully staffed so people across the district can have their issues addressed. Butler also plants to host regular town halls to hear from constituents, if elected.

Butler has also expressed an interest in voting rights. He wants to make Election Day a federal holiday and investigate voter roll challenges.

Butler also said he will work to improve roads and bridges, make sure more communities have access to a grocery store with fresh food, expand rural internet access and build more parks and programs for kids and teens.

Austin Scott

Scott, the incumbent, first won the seat in 2010.

Prior to being elected to the U.S. House, Scott was a state representative in Tift and Turner counties. Scott is the president of Southern Group, LLC and a partner in Lockett Station Group, LLC.

While in the U.S. House, Scott has served on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Armed Services Committee and the House Agriculture Committee.

On his website, Scott stresses a commitment to protecting “the personal freedoms, individual liberties, and economic opportunities of the next generation.”

According to his voting record, he has previously voted in favor of legislation that would make certain federal funding unavailable to sanctuary cities — or localities that limit or prevent cooperation with federal authorities in detaining undocumented immigrants.

Scott has also supported legislation that would require people to show proof of U.S. citizenship before registering to vote.

He voted against a 2022 bill that would’ve guaranteed women access to an abortion.