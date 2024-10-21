Meet the candidates running for Middle Georgia’s U.S. House District 8 this November

Lucinda Warnke
·2 min read
The U.S. Capitol Building during sunrise on Sept. 5, in Washington, D.C.

While many have paid close attention to Georgia’s role in the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Middle Georgians have a lot on the ballot this November.

Among them is the election for Georgia’s 8th Congressional District, which covers much of Houston County, portions of Macon and Monroe County. It extends further southward to the Florida-Georgia state line, also encompassing Valdosta.

This cycle sees activist and minister Darrius Butler facing Republican incumbent Austin Scott.

Darrius Butler

Butler, the Democratic candidate, is an associate minister at City of Praise Church, as well as a business owner and nonprofit leader.

Butler said on his website that he approaches life with the desire to do good for others, and wants to draw on his background in ministry if elected.

“Politics is a ministry all of its own,” Butler wrote. “We are called to serve our community, feed the hungry, and help the poor. We are called to care.”

According to his website, Butler wants to increase the number of district offices and make sure they are fully staffed so people across the district can have their issues addressed. Butler also plants to host regular town halls to hear from constituents, if elected.

Butler has also expressed an interest in voting rights. He wants to make Election Day a federal holiday and investigate voter roll challenges.

Butler also said he will work to improve roads and bridges, make sure more communities have access to a grocery store with fresh food, expand rural internet access and build more parks and programs for kids and teens.

Austin Scott

Scott, the incumbent, first won the seat in 2010.

Prior to being elected to the U.S. House, Scott was a state representative in Tift and Turner counties. Scott is the president of Southern Group, LLC and a partner in Lockett Station Group, LLC.

While in the U.S. House, Scott has served on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the House Armed Services Committee and the House Agriculture Committee.

On his website, Scott stresses a commitment to protecting “the personal freedoms, individual liberties, and economic opportunities of the next generation.”

According to his voting record, he has previously voted in favor of legislation that would make certain federal funding unavailable to sanctuary cities — or localities that limit or prevent cooperation with federal authorities in detaining undocumented immigrants.

Scott has also supported legislation that would require people to show proof of U.S. citizenship before registering to vote.

He voted against a 2022 bill that would’ve guaranteed women access to an abortion.

Latest Stories

  • Trump’s ‘Schlonged’ Comment Nearly Broke ‘SNL’s’ Colin Jost

    With little more than two weeks left in the presidential election campaign, Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost is thoroughly baffled by Donald Trump’s closing message. Particularly, the “Weekend Update” co-anchor didn’t understand why Trump would say that former film producer Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of sexual assault by over 80 women and sentenced to prison, had gotten “schlonged.”“So in that story, he thinks Harvey Weinstein’s the one who got schlonged?” Jost asked after burying his hea

  • Arnold Palmer Was ‘Appalled’ by ‘Crude’ Trump, Who Praised the Late Golfer’s Genitals

    The late golf icon Arnold Palmer was “appalled” by former president Donald Trump, who weirdly started boasting about Palmer’s genitals at a campaign rally Saturday, and “couldn’t believe the crudeness” of the Republican nominee for president, according to his family.A senior advisor for Trump’s campaign told reporters before his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, that the event would kick off his “closing argument” to voters as the election nears.Instead, Trump opened his remarks by talking about L

  • Lindsey Graham Was Asked About ‘Fascist’ Donald Trump And Lost It

    The GOP senator's question for Republicans supporting Kamala Harris also backfired.

  • Trump kicks off a Pennsylvania rally by talking about Arnold Palmer's genitalia

    LATROBE, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump's campaign suggested he would begin previewing his closing argument Saturday night with Election Day barely two weeks away. But the former president kicked off his rally with a detailed story about Arnold Palmer, at one point even praising the late, legendary golfer's genitalia.

  • Trump's Big New 'Cognitive' Boast Falls Apart In Front Of His Own Audience

    The former president's claim about his brain didn't quite hold up throughout the town hall event.

  • ‘60 Minutes’ Issues Searing Statement Refuting ‘False’ Trump

    In addition to its regularly scheduled programming, 60 Minutes on Sunday provided a little something extra: a note to viewers.The famed CBS newsmagazine released a statement unequivocally refuting Donald Trump’s claims that it selectively edited its Oct. 7 interview with Vice President Kamala Harris to make her appear more favorable.“That is false,” the show said.Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • Elon Musk's election promise of $1 million daily giveaway sparks call for probe

    HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (Reuters) -Pennsylvania's Democratic governor, Josh Shapiro, on Sunday called on law enforcement to investigate billionaire Elon Musk for his promise at a weekend pro-Trump rally to give away $1 million each day until Election Day. Musk on Saturday gave a $1 million check to an attendee at the rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, which was hosted by America PAC, a political action group the Tesla CEO set up to back Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 5 presidential election. Shapiro said on NBC's "Meet the Press" that Musk’s plan to give money to registered voters in Pennsylvania is “deeply concerning” and “it’s something that law enforcement could take a look at.”

  • ‘Sick Puppy’: Trump Slams ‘Morning Joe’ Host Over Accusation That He Threatened Producers

    Donald Trump mocked Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough as a “sick puppy” in an interview Sunday before cryptically hinting at why he fell out with him during his first presidential election.In an interview with Howard Kurtz on Fox News' Media Buzz, Trump was asked whether he had ordered his team to arrest producers on Morning Joe, as Scarborough has claimed.“Nobody said that,” Trump responded. “Look, Joe’s a sick puppy. I know him well.”Read more at The Daily Beast.

  • ‘The Art of the Deal’ Author Tells How Harris Can Beat Trump

    Tony Schwartz, who co-wrote Trump: The Art of the Deal with the former president, didn‘t hold back in his estimations of Donald Trump’s character during an appearance on MSNBC on Friday.Schwartz ripped into Trump as he divulged his insider knowledge, and suggested how Vice President Kamala Harris could use her rival’s flaws against him to win vital votes from the Republican Party.“Well, I think there are very few ways to siphon off votes from either side right now,” host Ari Melber said, as the

  • 'Dude, You Were President': Obama Flings Trump's Line Of Attack Right Back At Him

    Barack Obama accused his successor of giving one answer for every issue: "blame the immigrants."

  • Fox News Host Debunks Donald Trump's Outrageous Claims About Haitian Migrants

    The unexpected interrogation by Howard Kurtz prompted a snappy response from the former president.

  • Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video

    The Canadian prime minister made the allegations under oath at the nation’s Foreign Interference Commission The post Justin Trudeau Testifies That Russia Funded Tucker Carlson and Jordan Peterson in Support of Their Anti-Vax Covid Claims | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Calmes: Top 10 reasons not to vote for Donald Trump

    The former president is unfit for office. Let us count the ways.

  • CNN Panelist Gets Skewered After Defending Trump’s Age

    When conservative political analyst Reihan Salam defended Donald Trump on CNN’s The Chris Wallace Show, a fiery exchange broke out with fellow panelists Lulu Garcia-Navarro and Kara Swisher, who grilled him over Trump’s health and accused Salam of hypocrisy.The Manhattan Institute president was responding to Chris Wallace’s question about whether voters were beginning to lose confidence in Trump’s ability to govern, as they had with Joe Biden.“I don’t think so because I think that voters at this

  • Migrant Who Stood Up to Trump at Rally Vows to Keep Up Fight

    Among the 10,000 who attended the Trump rally in Aurora, Colorado, last week was Willy Bastidas, a 30-year-old Venezuelan asylum seeker who came to the event as a witness to hateful falsehoods.“It’s very easy for people to tell lies and talk about what they know nothing about,” Bastidas later told the Daily Beast through an interpreter.In this particular instance, Donald Trump had seized upon a video showing a handful of armed young men described as members of a Venezuelan gang called Tren de Ar

  • Bill Maher Says No October Surprise Will Hurt Donald Trump

    Comedian Bill Maher took a firm line during his show Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, laying out his theory that Donald Trump couldn‘t be hurt by an October surprise. Why? Because the Republican nominee is “so awful” already that nothing could shock voters ahead of next month’s election.“Democrats need to stop thinking an October surprise is going to save us from a second Trump term,” Maher said.“We‘ve gotten so used to thinking that there’s always an October surprise coming that when it doe

  • Putin's Representative Reprimands Trump After Ex-President Claimed He Threatened To 'Hit' Moscow

    It does not look like the two are singing from the same hymn sheet.

  • Arnold Palmer's daughter reacts to Donald Trump's references to her father

    One of the late golf legend Arnold Palmer's daughters calls Donald Trump's references to her father's genitalia “a poor choice of approaches" to honoring his memory, adding that she wasn't upset by the remarks. On Saturday in Latrobe, Pennsylvania — the city where Palmer was born in 1929 and learned to golf from his father — Trump kicked off his rally in the campaign's closing weeks with a detailed, 12-minute story about Palmer that included an anecdote about what Palmer looked like in the showers.

  • Putin's UK Ambassador Says 1 Aspect Of Ukraine War Is 'Worrying' Kremlin

    It was not Russia's growing reliance on "pariah states" like Iran and North Korea, though.

  • Panelists: GOPers are ‘Gaslighting Themselves’ on Trump Win

    Gun control activist David Hogg and Democratic donor Mark Cuban mocked Republican supporters including Elon Musk for getting excited about a projected Donald Trump win in the presidential election.Appearing on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher, the pair explained why the numbers behind crypto-based betting platform Polymarket’s odds were misleading.“It’s like betting on the Mets. If you put enough money on it, the odds will change. But you can’t be a US citizen and bet on the U.S. election on Poly