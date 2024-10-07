Meet the candidates for Texas Court of Criminal Appeals presiding judge on Nov. 5 ballot

Voters will choose a new presiding judge for Texas’ Court of Criminal Appeals after the current officeholder, Republican Sharon Keller, lost her party’s primary on March 5.

The court, which has nine judges, hears appeals in Texas criminal cases.

It automatically handles all cases that result in a death penalty, but can also choose to hear appeals for exoneration, denial of bail and habeas corpus cases.

Here’s what you need to know about who’s running for the seat.

David J. Schenck

Party: Republican

Age: 57

Campaign website: www.schenckfortexas.com

Best way for voters to reach you: schenckfortexas@mail.com

Occupation: Attorney, former Justice 5th Court of Appeals

Education: J.D. Baylor Law School (first in class) B.A. Criminal Justice State Univ. of N.Y. —Albany

Have you run for elected office before? Yes. Appointed to 5th Court January 2015, elected to full term 2016 following primary and general election races. Candidate for Texas Supreme Court place 7 2022

Please list highlights of your civic involvement. State Bar’s Highway Award for pro bono legal service to the poor, lead counsel to TSRA and 47 other state associations in Heller, Commissioner and Chairman of Texas State Commission on Judicial Conduct, Deputy Attorney General for Legal Counsel, Commission, Texas Lottery Commission, Delegate to 2008 Republican Convention, state Co-chair to Republican Presidential candidates in 2008 and 2013 (prior to assuming office of Deputy AG); Barrister and Master of Higginbotham Inn of Court, author and speaker on numerous constitutional and judicial matters.

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: No

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: Other than as counsel or traffic and like matters no.

Who are your top three campaign contributors? My father, John and Vera Peck

Why are you seeking this office? I believe the high court (and those it oversees) needs reforms to promote public confidence in their judiciary.

What are your top three policy priorities? Increase competence and predictably in the judiciary and reduce activism and the appearance of cronyism where it exists. To reduce backlogs and shorten time to resolution. And, increase transparency in judicial operations.

Why should voters choose you over your opponent(s)? I have been actually been a judge and have a record of impartiality and fairness. I have over seen the conduct and behavior of every judge in the state as chair of the state Commission on Judicial Conduct. I have also been a lawyer and represented both people and businesses in state and federal courts across the country. And, I have also been a government lawyer in state office under Greg Abbott. I have never and would not ever work for a local prosecutor who presents profound challenges to public confidence in our legal system. I think experience as a government lawyer is commendable but standing alone is not a credential for initial entry to statewide judicial office as presiding judge of its highest court.

Holly Taylor

Party: Democrat

Age: 57

Campaign website: https://www.hollytforjudge.com/

Best way for voters to reach you: hollytforjudge@gmail.com

Occupation: Assistant District Attorney (Director, Public Integrity & Complex Crimes Division), Travis County District Attorney’s Office

Education: University of Texas School of Law (JD, 1995; Dean’s Achievement Award: Highest Grade in International Law); University of Texas L.B.J. School of Public Affairs (Master of Public Affairs, 1995); Rice University (BA, 1989; National Merit Scholar)

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement: Austin Bar Association - Co-Chair Free CLE Committee (planning & hosting monthly CLE courses)• State Bar of Texas - Criminal Justice Section, Appellate Section• Court of Criminal Appeals Rules Attorney & served on Rules Advisory Committee (2015-19)• Led subcommittee that drafted revised application form for Writs of Habeas Corpus adopted by the Court of Criminal Appeals in 2018• Faculty/presenter at conferences, including Robert O. Dawson Conference on Criminal Appeals; State Bar’s Advanced Criminal Law Course; Center for American & International Law’s Criminal Writs & Habeas Training; & TDCAA’s Advanced Appellate Advocacy Course• Adjunct Professor - Advanced Legal Writing, UT School of Law (2018-20)• Mentored students at UT Law School and LBJ School of Public Affairs • Sonic Guild (Charity for Local Music) - Member 10+ years• Coached kids recreational soccer teams for approximately 10 years, President of McCallum High School Band Booster Club, & served as PTA Officer

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain: Not as the subject/defendant (other than traffic tickets). However, I have prosecuted many criminal cases as an assistant district attorney.

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain: I have never declared bankruptcy or initiated a civil lawsuit. I think I was named in an action involving our insurance company when my husband was in a car wreck years ago. I may have also been named as an assistant district attorney, along with other county employees, in a suit someone filed against the county.

Who are your top three campaign contributors? Francis Adair, Jon Borschow, Texas Democratic Women

Why are you seeking this office? As the highest court in Texas for criminal cases, the Court of Criminal Appeals plays a critical role in the criminal justice system. I believe it is crucial that we have a Presiding Judge who understands the realities of practicing criminal law in Texas today, and who will be fair, independent, and impartial. I have dedicated my career to the practice of criminal law, and I am Board Certified in Criminal Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. For over 25 years, I have handled hundreds of criminal cases from misdemeanors to murders in trial and appellate courts, including the Court of Criminal Appeals. I’ve prosecuted violent criminals and powerful actors who abused the public trust. I am proud of my work with the Conviction Integrity Unit, which works to remedy wrongful convictions. And I worked closely with the Court its during my years as its Rules Attorney. I am passionate about justice and this position is the natural culmination of my career.

What are your top 3 policy priorities? As a judicial candidate, the Code of Judicial Conduct limits my ability to answer this question. Generally, I plan to fully and fairly evaluate the cases that come before the Court, respecting the constitutional rights of all litigants, and authoring carefully considered judicial decisions. The following are three of my more specific priorities:1. As the former Rules Attorney for the Court, I am looking forward to advancing the rulemaking function of the Court and making the process more transparent. 2. The Court periodically hears oral arguments in locations outside Austin to allow members of the community to attend and observe. In the interest of educating the public about the Court, I favor this practice and would support expanding it.3. A judge should diligently and promptly discharge the judge’s administrative responsibilities without bias or partiality. I intend to look for ways to streamline processes to facilitate the expedient and just resolution of pending cases.

Why should voters choose you over your opponent(s)? The Court of Criminal Appeals, Texas’s highest criminal court, does not handle civil cases and plays a vital role in Texas’s criminal justice system. While my opponent is primarily a civil practitioner, I have dedicated my career to the practice of criminal law in the trial and appellate courts of Texas. I have prosecuted all types of criminal cases and written hundreds of legal briefs and motions. Unlike my opponent, I have extensive experience litigating cases in the Court of Criminal Appeals. I have served as a staff attorney the only Rules Attorney ever to serve the Court. But it is my work with the Travis County DA’s Conviction Integrity Unit to remedy wrongful convictions that has taught me how truly critical the Court is to our criminal justice system. I am committed to ensuring the independence and integrity of the Court and working with the other eight judges to expeditiously render fair, just, and impartial decisions grounded in the facts and the Rule of Law.