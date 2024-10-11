Meet the candidates for the Texas State Board of Education District 11 on Nov. 5 ballot

Republican Brandon Hall and Democrat Rayna Glasser will face off Nov. 5 in a race for the Texas State Board of Education’s District 11 seat. Early voting begins Oct. 21.

The winner will represent parts of northeast Tarrant County and all of Parker, Somervell and Hood counties.

Hall, a 28-year-old Fort Worth pastor, unseated longtime board member Pat Hardy in the Republican primary in March. Glasser, a teacher in the Crowley school district, ran unopposed in the Democratic primary.

Glasser is running on a platform of reforming state assessment requirements and creating separate graduation tracks for students headed to college, the military or the workforce. Hall, who didn’t respond to our candidate questionnaire, has emphasized parental rights, the elimination of critical race theory from Texas schools and promoting Christian values in education. He’s also expressed support for a voucher-like plan backed by Gov. Greg Abbott, which Glasser opposes.

Brandon Hall





Political party: Republican

Did not respond to candidate questionnaire.

Rayna Glasser

Political party: Democrat

Age: 48

Campaign website: https://raynaforsboe11.com/

Best way for voters to reach you: 817-688-5659

Occupation: Educator

Education: Master of Education, Teacher Leadership with emphasis on Curriculum and Instruction from Lamar University; Bachelor of Science, Mathematics from Texas Woman’s University Associate of Arts; General Studies from Tarrant County College

Have you run for elected office before?

No.

Please list the highlights of your civic involvement/activism.

2024 FWISD District Finalist for Secondary Teacher of the Year

2024 Dunbar High School Teach of the Year

Campus Site-Based Decision Making Committee

Superintendent Advisory Council

Leadership ISD

Have you ever been arrested, charged with a crime or otherwise been part of a criminal proceeding? If yes, please explain:

No.

Have you been involved in a civil lawsuit or bankruptcy proceeding? If yes, please explain:

I filed Chapter 13 bankruptcy due to my son’s medical bills. It was paid off last year.

Who are your top three campaign contributors?

Texas Democratic Women $1000; Texas AFL-CIO $500, Northeast Tarrant County Democrats $500

Why are you seeking this office?

I care about the kids. My students have always been my main focus above anything else. As a mother and grandmother, I always want what’s best for my own children and I know that’s what all parents want for their own children as well. Over my 18 years, I have seen things that we, as educators, can and need to do better for our kids. The more I learned about school governance and education advocacy, I realized I had a unique opportunity as an educator to use my voice and expertise to advocate for change and that’s what I’m trying to.

What are your top three policy priorities?

My top priorities as a member of SBOE would be restructuring our student assessment and expanding our academic pathways for graduation, providing comprehensive, rigorous and relevant curriculum, and strengthening the rules proposed by the State Board of Educator Certification to ensure highly qualified teachers are recruited and retained. My goal is to capture the full potential of our students and educators, building an exceptional education system for Texas.

Why should voters choose you over your opponent?

I have 18 years of experience in education and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction. I have written curriculum and assessments for the past 15 years. My experience and education in conjunction with the relationships I have formed over the years in the schools and communities I have served will allow me to collaborate with all stakeholders to make the best decisions for our children.