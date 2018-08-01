CBS's long-running fictional crime series has been known for its impressive Friday night ratings over the years. With season 9 returning this fall, it seems likely the procedural police drama will continue its streak of success. The new season will bring back the majority of the usual cast, with one notable face missing: Linda, played by Amy Carlson. Fans were shocked and upset after Amy's unexpected departure last season, and her exit raises the question of whether more surprises are to come. Here's what you need to know about the cast members who still remain.