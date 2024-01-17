Meet the Charlotte singles starring in the new season of ‘Love is Blind’ on Netflix

Netflix’s hit reality dating show “Love is Blind” is coming back with a new season set in Charlotte with dozens of local singles looking for love.

This Valentine’s Day, watch the journey of 30 men and women from the Charlotte area taking part in a dating experiment to fall in love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.

“This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world, and possibly a walk down the aisle,” the show’s synopsis says.

Similar to previous seasons, the newly matched couples will then move in together and see if their physical connection matches their emotional bond — all while planning a wedding.

“When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind,” the sypnopsis says.

Here’s a look at which local singles will be featured in the upcoming season:

Alejandra - 28, Financial Consultant

Amber - 31, Medical Device Sales

Amber Desiree “AD” - 33, Real Estate Broker

Amy - 28, E-Commerce Specialist

Amy C. - 34, PR Director

Ariel - 32, Mortgage Broker

Ashley - 32, Nurse Practitioner

Austin - 27, Software Sales

Ben - 34, Cloud Solutions Architect

Brittany - 25, Senior Client Partner

Chelsea - 31, Flight Attendant & Event Planner

Clay - 31, Enterprise Sales & Entrepreneur

Danielle - 30, Corporate Comms

Danette - 33, Flight Attendant

Deion - 27, Software Sales

Drake - 32, Video Producer

Jamal - 32, Store Director

Jeramey - 32, Intralogistics

Jessica - 29, Executive Assistant

Jimmy - 28, Software Sales

Johnny - 28, Account Executive

Kenneth - 26, Middle School Principal

Laura - 34, Account Director

Mackenzie - 25, Makeup Artist

Matthew - 37, Senior Financial Adviser

Nolan - 31, Management Consultant

Sarah Ann - 30, Customer Support Manager

Sunni - 34, Business Analyst

Trevor - 31, Project Manager

Vince - 35, Lawyer

You can tune in to see their journey to the altar in the upcoming season, premiering on Feb. 14, on Netflix.