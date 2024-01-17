Meet the Charlotte singles starring in the new season of ‘Love is Blind’ on Netflix
Netflix’s hit reality dating show “Love is Blind” is coming back with a new season set in Charlotte with dozens of local singles looking for love.
This Valentine’s Day, watch the journey of 30 men and women from the Charlotte area taking part in a dating experiment to fall in love and get engaged, all before meeting in person.
“This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world, and possibly a walk down the aisle,” the show’s synopsis says.
Similar to previous seasons, the newly matched couples will then move in together and see if their physical connection matches their emotional bond — all while planning a wedding.
“When their wedding day arrives, will real-world realities and external factors push them apart, or will they marry the person they fell blindly in love with? Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, this addictive 10-episode series will uncover whether looks, race, or age do matter — or if love really is blind,” the sypnopsis says.
Here’s a look at which local singles will be featured in the upcoming season:
Alejandra - 28, Financial Consultant
Amber - 31, Medical Device Sales
Amber Desiree “AD” - 33, Real Estate Broker
Amy - 28, E-Commerce Specialist
Amy C. - 34, PR Director
Ariel - 32, Mortgage Broker
Ashley - 32, Nurse Practitioner
Austin - 27, Software Sales
Ben - 34, Cloud Solutions Architect
Brittany - 25, Senior Client Partner
Chelsea - 31, Flight Attendant & Event Planner
Clay - 31, Enterprise Sales & Entrepreneur
Danielle - 30, Corporate Comms
Danette - 33, Flight Attendant
Deion - 27, Software Sales
Drake - 32, Video Producer
Jamal - 32, Store Director
Jeramey - 32, Intralogistics
Jessica - 29, Executive Assistant
Jimmy - 28, Software Sales
Johnny - 28, Account Executive
Kenneth - 26, Middle School Principal
Laura - 34, Account Director
Mackenzie - 25, Makeup Artist
Matthew - 37, Senior Financial Adviser
Nolan - 31, Management Consultant
Sarah Ann - 30, Customer Support Manager
Sunni - 34, Business Analyst
Trevor - 31, Project Manager
Vince - 35, Lawyer
You can tune in to see their journey to the altar in the upcoming season, premiering on Feb. 14, on Netflix.