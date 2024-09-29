Meet the Chew Crew, Nashville's eco-friendly grazing sheep alternative to mowing

Nashville, Tennessee uses sheep to graze in public parks instead of traditional mowing. The Chew Crew chomps on vegetation in hard to reach areas. Urban sheep herder Zach Richardson says the sheep offer a way for city residents to connect to nature. (AP video by Kristin M. Hall)

Latest Stories

    Along the Cumberland River just north of downtown Nashville, Tennessee, tourists on party pontoons float past the recognizable skyline, but they also can see something a little less expected: hundreds of sheep nibbling on the grass along the riverbank. The urban sheepherder who manages this flock, Zach Richardson, said sometimes the tourist boats will go out of their way to let their passengers get a closer glimpse of the Nashville Chew Crew grazing a few hundred yards away from densely populated residential and commercial buildings. The joy people get from watching sheep graze is partly why they are becoming trendy workers in some urban areas.

    The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency released footage of extensive flooding caused by Hurricane Helene in Northeast Tennessee on September 28, urging residents to “not self-deploy without coordination with local officials.”“We know this is going to be a very long recovery as most disasters are. We would just ask that you continue to look out for your families, look out for your communities, look out for your neighbours,” a member of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency said.The Tennessee Department of Transportation said that bridges and roadways suffered “historic damage” and that the brunt of the impact was felt in Washington, Carter, Unicoi, Johnson, Greene, and Cocke Counties.“This is unprecedented in terms of impact to structures. We expect this to cause significant travel issues, as long-term closures will be in place across the region,” the department said. Credit: Tennessee Emergency Management Agency via Storyful

    A man has died after he was stabbed in Scarborough Saturday evening, Toronto police say.Police and emergency services were called to 20 Brimwood Blvd. near Brimley Road and Finch Avenue East around 6:45 p.m. for a stabbing.Duty Insp. Jeff Bassingthwaite said first responders arrived and began life-saving efforts, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, police said the circumstances that led to the stabbing are unknown.There is also no word on an

    TOKYO (AP) — Thousands of Japanese fans bid tearful farewell to their beloved panda couple that made their final public appearance at Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo on Saturday before returning to China for medical treatment.

    There were emotional scenes at Tokyo’s Ueno zoo, where visitors flocked for the last public viewing of giant pandas Ri Ri and Shin Shin on Saturday, before they are sent back to China. The ageing bears are being returned to their native land to continue treatment for high blood pressure. AP video by Ayaka McGill

    Former President Trump will continue his battleground tour Friday in Michigan, hosting a town hall in a suburb of Detroit a day after absentee ballots were first mailed out. The economy and the state’s auto industry are likely to be subjects of conversation at the event, per a recent campaign statement. “Michigan prides itself on…

    News & Observer readers comment on Mark Robinson, Falun Gong, Josh Stein ads, rural NC voters, and school vouchers. | Letters to the Editor

    Also known as "conciliation", the notice of dispute can be sent by either party to the Canadian Minister of Labor during a negotiation and typically results in the appointment of a conciliation officer to assist the parties in reaching an agreement. "While CN is disappointed that Unifor is filing the Notice so early in the process, the Company is committed to reaching negotiated agreements with the Union," the railroad operator said. Unifor asserted that it has filed for conciliation to move talks into a positive direction, adding that, within 24 hours of negotiations, CN issued a notice to the union expressing its intent to lay off at least 65 of its members.

    Police arrest a man in his 60s after responding to reports that a child had suffered serious firearm injuries at a farm.

    Flyers captain Sean Couturier stood up for the club's top prospect against the Bruins.

    The shadow of the presidential race looms over the New Hampshire governor’s election between Republican Kelly Ayotte and Democrat Joyce Craig.

    "You know [Combs] is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy," Trump said of the rapper in 2012.

    Although Colin Jost and Michael Che talked a bit about the major political shakeups they missed over the summer, when it comes to making fun of Donald Trump, the last few weeks alone gave them plenty of material.“Two hours ago, Donald Trump called Kamala Harris ‘a mentally disabled person,’” Jost said. “Which is amazing: I cannot believe Trump admitted he lost the debate to a mentally disabled person.”Colin added, “You can really tell Trump is worried about this election because now he’s just la

    PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump meandered Saturday through a list of grievances against Vice President Kamala Harris and other issues during an event intended to link his Democratic opponent to illegal border crossings.

    During a speech from Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, former president Donald Trump gave a mind-meltingly dumb assertion that we should be more worried about "nuclear warming" than actual global warming. "What happened to the environment?" he told a room full of reporters. "They don't mention it. They don't mention that […]

    "I wish I had understood that this isn’t something you can get back."

    Tom Parker Bowles broke his silence on a long-standing rumour about his mother Queen Camilla, revealing that it is 'totally inaccurate'.

    It was a rough first period for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Less than five minutes into the contest, they lost David Reinbacher and Patrik Laine. Laine left after a knee-on-knee collision.

    Consumers often consider the sticker price, features, and design when deciding which car to buy. Find Out: The 20 Cars Seeing the Biggest Price Drops in 2024 Discover More: 9 Easy Ways To Grow...

    Numerous former Republican elected officials have voiced support for Harris over Donald Trump in this election