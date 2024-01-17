Meet the cutest little unicorn dog in town. If small is better, check out guinea pigs

Bobby Brown

Breed: Mixed breed

Age: 1 year old

Bobby Brown, under the care of a foster family at Pawsitive Tails, is stunningly unique mix. Her coat is a gorgeous silver color mixed with golden touches. BB is a spunky girl who can see through you, right to your soul. She loves to be with her people. She is kennel trained, potty trained, knows basic commands and walks well on a leash.

Some of her favorites are lounging around the house next to her person (letting out a little satisfied sigh every now and then), watching TV (she’s been known to bark at it), and going for walks. She is learning boundaries but is very smart and easy to correct. She even waits for you to wipe her paws if it’s muddy outside.

She plays well with her fur brother and sister and loves all the humans in the house. She can be a little nervous with new people and situations, so sometimes she piddles a little and may bark just to say that she’s unsure of what’s going on. But with some reassurance, within a few minutes she settles well and has no other issues.

She has the most adorable face, with one ear that stays up and one ear that lies down. This makes her the most adorable unicorn dog you’ve ever seen. Make this girl’s magical wish come true and be her forever family.

Pyro and Nimbus

Species: Guinea pigs

Age: 1 year old

Meet Pyro and Nimbus, a bonded pair of 1-year-old guinea pigs. Pyro is smooth and white with beige around his eye, and Nimbus is a white and brown Abyssinian.

Nimbus Piepie Baltz/Special to The Star

They’re both very friendly and outgoing. Nimbus likes his personal space and sees fingers as snacks. He would do best with a patient adopter who will teach him that fingers are attached to people and are not, in fact, baby carrots with fingernails. These boys love spinach and carrots and enjoy getting a bit of cabbage and banana on special occasions. The pair will make a wonderful addition to their new family.

To fill out an adoption application for Pyro and Nimbus, go here. Melissa’s Second Chances is a nonprofit animal rescue in Shawnee. Go here to fill out the application for Bobby Brown at Pawsitive Tails, a nonprofit based in Olathe.