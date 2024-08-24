Meet the “Emily in Paris” Cast’s Real-Life Partners

‘Emily in Paris’ costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman found love with each other on the show

Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock ; Swan Gallet/WWD/Getty Left: Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins at the Autumn Winter 2024 Saint Laurent show on February 27, 2024. Right: Ashley Park and Paul Forman at Giambattista Valli RTW Fall 2024 as part of Paris Ready to Wear Fashion Week on March 1, 2024.

Fans are loving the relationship drama on Netflix’s Emily in Paris. Will Emily and Gabriel go the distance? Is Benoît going to confess his love for Mindy?

The show is bursting with storylines about love, lust, friendship and betrayal. So, it’s no surprise that costars Ashley Park, who plays Mindy Chen, and Paul Forman, who plays her wealthy boyfriend Nicolas de Léon, fell for each other in real life after their characters became romantically entwined on the show.

“We were just friends. Very platonically, we would hang out," Park told Cosmopolitan in August 2024. "Lily [Collins] noticed the chemistry. She was like, ‘Ashley, what is going on?’ And I replied, ‘Nothing. I told you I wasn’t dating actors.' So I had to do a little loss-of-dignity tour. I had to be like, 'Lily, everyone, we are so in love.' “

While many of the Emily in Paris cast members are still single, there are several fan favorites, including Lily Collins, who have found amour.

Here’s everything to know about the real-life partners of the Emily in Paris cast.

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell

Charley Gallay/Getty Charlie McDowell and Lily Collins attend the "Windfall" LA Special Screening on March 11, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.



Lily Collins, who plays the titular character Emily Cooper, has been married to filmmaker Charlie McDowell since 2021. The couple met on the set of Gilded Rage in 2019 and got engaged the following year.

"It was one of those situations where I knew the second I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day. So, it was just a matter of when, really,” Collins said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

In 2022, McDowell and Collins’ professional worlds collided once again when he directed her in the film Windfall.

"Honestly, it was so easy working together,” the actress told Vogue Australia in 2021. "I thought it would be more stressful to have to work with him, but it was really amazing and freeing.”

Like Collins, whose parents are musician Phil Collins and actress Jill Tavelman, McDowell's parents are also famous. His dad is actor Malcolm McDowell and his mom is Oscar-winning actress Mary Steenburgen.

When they're not on a movie or TV set, the couple spend time with their dog, Redford, and enjoy traveling.

Ashley Park and Paul Forman

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Costars Ashley Park and Paul Forman first sparked romance rumors in October 2023, but they didn’t confirm their relationship until January 2024 — when Park was hospitalized after a case of tonsillitis turned into critical septic shock.

“You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world,” the actress wrote on Instagram. “I love you Paul. More than I can ever say.”

After Park made a full recovery, the couple had their “first public date” during London Fashion Week in February 2024. Park and Forman also posed together on the red carpet at the Emily in Paris season 4 premiere in August 2024.



Camille Razat and Etienne Baret

Marc Piasecki/WireImage Camille Razat and Etienne Baret attend the "Emily In Paris" season 3 world premiere on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.

In 2021, Camille Razat announced her engagement to photographer Etienne Baret in a since-deleted Instagram post. The pair went official on the social media app in 2017.

While the couple haven’t appeared on a red carpet together since 2023, they did invite Architectural Digest into their home in August 2024.

Razat and her partner gave the outlet a tour of the industrial-chic loft they share in Paris with images taken by Baret.

Kate Walsh and Andrew Nixon

Pierre Suu/WireImage Kate Walsh and Andrew Nixon attends the "Emily In Paris" by Netflix - Season 3 World Premiere at Theatre Des Champs Elysees on December 06, 2022 in Paris, France.

Wedding bells are ringing for Kate Walsh who plays Madeline in the first three seasons of Emily in Paris. In 2022, she accidentally revealed her engagement during an Instagram Live by referring to Andrew Nixon as her “fiancé.”

The couple met on a NatGeo expedition to Antarctica in 2020 and are now living together in Australia. "It was an incredible trip and bonus, you know, I found the love of my life," Walsh said on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"[He’s an] Australian gentleman,” the actress added. "He's very sweet. He's the best."

Nixon has also publicly supported Walsh. In 2022, the couple attended the Emily in Paris season 3 premiere together in matching grey attire.

Lucien Laviscount

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Lucien Laviscount attends The Fashion Awards 2023 presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 04, 2023 in London, England.



While Lucien Laviscount, who plays Alfie, hasn’t publicly commented on his dating life, he’s been linked to Shakira after he appeared in her “Puntería” music video in March 2024.

That same month, the pair were spotted at Carbone in New York City following the singer’s surprise concert in Times Square, where Laviscount was also present.



Lucas Bravo

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Lucas Bravo attends the Emily In Paris Season 4 Part 1 LA Premiere at The Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on August 14, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Lucas Bravo, who plays Gabriel, isn’t rumored to be dating anyone in particular, but he has shared his relationship dealbreakers.

"I really don’t like when the person runs away," Bravo told Glamour in 2020. "I like communication. It’s the basis of everything. I don’t like when there is an elephant in the room and the person chooses to just run away or slam the door or sit in a corner with their baby face on. I don’t like pouting or when someone avoids a conversation."

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, who plays Sylvie, shares her daughter, Taïs Bean, with her ex Richard Bean, per The New York Times.

Bean, a documentary filmmaker, and the actress never married. Their daughter followed in their creative footsteps and works as a visual artist.



