Meet Eric and Florence, very good dogs… and assistant vergers

Eric and Florence greet visitors at historic Tewkesbury Abbey on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and two Sundays a month - Jack Boskett/SWNS

A pair of labradors have been appointed as church officials at a historic abbey.

The two dogs, Eric, 10, and Florence, 9, belong to Chris Skepper, the head verger of Tewkesbury Abbey in Gloucestershire.

Mr Skepper last year appointed his pets as assistant vergers when his wife and daughter went away from home for an extended period of time, leaving him to look after them by himself.

They now come into work at the 10th-century Grade I-listed abbey on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and two Sundays a month.

Official name badges

Eric and Florence have their own official name badges and also act as therapy dogs for visitors.

Mr Skepper said: “People absolutely love them - staff and visitors alike.

“They have added to the positive atmosphere here at the abbey and have had such warm welcoming.”

Chris Skepper, Tewkesbury Abbey's head verger, appointed his pets as assistants last year and says: 'People absolutely love them' - Jack Boskett/SWNS

He added: “It was agreed initially that the dogs were allowed to come in temporarily for three weeks - as long as they are well-behaved and didn’t interfere.

“But they got such a positive reaction from members of staff and visitors that they were allowed to stay.”

On working days, the dogs greet visitors at the door of the abbey, and during services, including evensong, they lie quietly on their mats in the side aisle.

Mr Skepper, who has worked at the historic abbey since Oct 2019, has had the two black labradors since they were puppies.

Welcoming reception

He said that the dogs provide a welcoming reception to people who may not be familiar with the church.

“If you are involved in the church, you forget how daunting it can be for non-church people to come into the building,” he said.

“There are these big dark doors, and people are not always sure what is going to happen when they go in.

“But then they come in, see the dogs and think, ‘oh that’s ordinary!

“Even if they don’t want to interact with the dogs, it puts a smile on their face.

“They can relate and it breaks down barriers.”