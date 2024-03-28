Meet Holly Willoughby's rarely-seen lookalike sister Kelly who is helping grow her £12 million fortune

A close-up photo of Kelly and Holly Willoughby

When it comes to family, Holly Willoughby couldn't be closer with her beautiful sister, Kelly.

Previously described by the former This Morning star as her "friend rather than sister," Kelly is not only one of Holly's closest confidantes but the brunette beauty is also one half of the brains behind Holly's £12 million fortune.

When their children were younger, Holly and Kelly, used to live just down the road from each other in West Sussex, where they grew up. Holly has since relocated to West London, but that hasn't stopped the sister-duo from staying close.

The pair frequently share family photos on their social media accounts, and it's clear to see their bond is unbreakable.

The sister-duo used to live in Brighton, West Sussex

Kelly has always been exceptionally proud of Holly telling the Guardian: "When I started uni in Exeter, Holly was on the front cover of all the mags. I was so proud, I showed everyone. It was the first time we lived apart, but she used to come and stay for the weekend."

The sister duo always share sweet childhood photos on their social media accounts

Keep scrolling for everything you need to know about Kelly Willoughby…

What is Kelly Willoughby's job?

Kelly is currently the managing director of Holly's wellness brand Wylde Moon. The Dancing on Ice presenter launched the brand back in September 2021 as a lifestyle platform for her to share her beauty and fashion favourites. The site also features a monthly podcast where the presenter recruits one of her famous friends.

Kelly is managing director of Wylde Moon (Dave Benett)

The sister duo were spotted looking very glamorous at the launch of a new perfume from the elevated brand just after its launch and were spotted at the London Coliseum in collaboration with the English National Opera (ENO).

The pair have a book series (Danny Martindale)

The pair also are authors of the Children's book series School for Stars which follows a pair of twin sisters and their friend Pippa as they embark on stardom. The exciting series, which is comprised of eight books, has been likened to Mallory Towers.

Talking about the series over nine years ago, Kelly told the Guardian: "We used to make up stories all the time, so when the time was right we started writing books together. We're on our fourth now. If we never even sold one copy, how nice for our kids that there’s four books sitting on the bookshelf that their mums wrote. We're so lucky. You can’t choose your family.

Who is Kelly's husband?

Kelly is married to her husband of 12 years, David Foster. The pair, who wed in 2010 share a daughter Lola, ten, whom they welcomed in October 2012.

Marking their 12th Anniversary with a sweet photo of the happy couple Kelly took to Instagram and penned alongside a candid selfie: "12th Anniversary date night," beside two love heart emojis.

In a subsequent post, she added a snap of her beau looking at a bright blue sky which showed white aeroplane marks in the shape of an 'X'. Captioning the photo, she said: "Anniversary kisses in the sky."

Kelly isn't shy of a glamorous update as she often attends a slew of lavish events throughout the year with her lookalike sister, however, her latest snap with Holly showed the pair in cuddled up on their old sofa as Kelly marked her sister's birthday last Friday.

The pair "are more like friends than sisters"

Captioning the post, which was taken nearly a decade ago, she penned: "Happy, Happy Birthday Sis! Everyone needs a Holly in their life! She’s the fun at a party, the daft when you’re behaving like children, then serious when you really need it, the support when you can’t see the wood for the trees, and the love….always. Love you @hollywilloughby."

Whether it be supporting her sister at the Pride of Britain Awards or in the audience of Dancing on Ice, it's safe to say that Kelly is never too far away!

