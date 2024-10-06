Meet Jordan Love's Sisters (and Biggest Fans!) Emily, Kami and Alexis

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love grew up with his three sisters in California

Before Jordan Love was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, he spent some quality time with one of his three sisters.

Due to COVID-19, the draft was a remote operation with live look-ins from the draftees’ homes. According to his younger sister Alexis, Jordan hung out on her bed while she did her hair for the event. She also used the moment to tell her brother how proud she was of him and how much she loved him.

“He just loves his sister and loves spending time with me,” she said in jest during an interview with PackersNews.com in 2020.

Alexis and Jordan, along with Kami and Emily, are Anna and Orbin Love’s four children. Orbin died by suicide in 2013, which left a void in the family. The loss almost caused Jordan to quit football altogether, but surrounded by his mom, sisters and friends, Jordan continued. He thanked his support system after the draft.

“For me, I got through it with my family and also my friends and teammates and football. I was able to lean on them, and it helped me get through it," he told ESPN in 2020.

Here’s everything to know about Jordan Love’s sisters: Emily, Kami and Alexis.

Their parents worked in law enforcement

CHP-Bakersfield/Facebook Jordan Love's mom Anna

Anna and Orbin Love were pillars of their community.

In addition to serving as a youth pastor at Fellowship Baptist Church and teaching Sunday school, Orbin was a police sergeant; Anna was an officer with the Highway Patrol. In November 2019, the California Highway Patrol for Bakersfield honored Anna and two of her colleagues for a combined 78 years of service.

Orbin served on the force for 27 years before his death in 2013. On the 10th anniversary of his death, the Bakersfield Police Department remembered their late colleague with a tribute post on Instagram.

“Orbin’s name certainly exemplified the way his fellow coworkers and community members felt about him because he was truly loved,” they wrote in 2023. “He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile and as a man of faith. Rest Easy Sir. Thank you for your service.”

Their youngest child, Alexis, hopes to carry on their legacy. At San Diego State University, she majored in criminal justice with the intention of joining the police force.

Kami is the executive director of Jordan's foundation

Cooper Neill/Getty Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys during the NFC Wild Card playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 14, 2024.

Kami, the eldest of the Love kids, has called Santa Barbara home for more than a decade and is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara, where she majored in business economics and accounting. She has been employed as a realtor with Santa Barbara Brokers, Inc. since 2019, per her LinkedIn.

Kami is also the executive director of the Hands of 10ve Foundation, founded by her brother Jordan.

“I founded @handsof10ve with the goal of inspiring and empowering kids from all backgrounds to engage in sports,” Jordan said in an Instagram post announcing cleat donations to youth sports teams in Wisconsin. The foundation also aims to “bring awareness to mental health and suicide and unite law enforcement with the community.”

The California native enjoys spending time with her husband, Nick, and their son, Nikko, whether it’s soaking up the sun at the beach, playing volleyball and bocce or hiking Santa Barbara’s trails.

Emily is a dental hygienist

Emily is the second of the Love siblings. She’s a graduate of Bakersfield College and Taft College, where she studied human biology and health services. Emily now works as a registered dental hygienist, per her LinkedIn.

In April 2022, Emily married her partner Judd Hough at The Randall House in the Love siblings’ hometown. Kami and Alexis both served as bridesmaids in the wedding party. Jordan also dressed in hints of the wedding party's blush color palette.

The star quarterback appeared in multiple snaps from the reception photo booth, celebrating with his sisters and new brother-in-law. Emily and her husband are now the parents of two young boys.

Alexis is an athlete

NFL/Getty Images In this image from the NFL video, Jordan Love wears headphones during the 2020 NFL Draft first round on April 23, 2020.

Athleticism runs in the Love family. Their father, Orbin, was a running back for Bakersfield Community College long before Jordan caught his first snap in the pros.

Alexis kept the family tradition alive — and followed in her brother’s footsteps — when she pulled double duty at Liberty High in Bakersfield playing shooting guard on the varsity basketball team and competing in track and field.

When she enrolled at San Diego State University, Alexis joined the women’s rowing team in the starboard position. She earned All-Academic Team honors in the American Athletic Conference from 2020 to 2021.

Alexis sees similarities between Jordan and their dad

Bakersfield Police Dep./Instagram IN MEMORIAM ORBIN LOVE July 29, 1961-July 13, 2013

After Orbin died by suicide on July 13, 2013, his kids described him as a very cheerful man.

“If you knew him, he was the happiest dude you would ever see. He was always smiling. Even if things in his life got him down, he never showed that,” Jordan shared in a 2019 NFL.com feature. “My darkest moment was definitely the day it happened, just hearing about it right there in the car. I didn't want to believe it.”

Jordan was 14, and Alexis was 13 when their father died. Jordan refused the offer of professional therapy from his mother and internalized his grief. This method of coping left Alexis devastated for her typically upbeat brother — a trait he shared with their father.

“He just has something about him that people are drawn to and attracted to and it’s just, they’re easy people to talk to,” Alexis told PackersNews.com in 2020. “They’re people you just enjoy being around and enjoy talking to. I think both of them have that. I don’t know, Jordan is just a guy that anybody can talk to about anything.”

The sisters are very supportive of their brother

Jordan’s mother famously attends all his games, a tradition that started even before his days at Utah State University.

“She’s been at every game. It’s nice to know she’s there. I try to look for her in the stands. It’s an awesome feeling,” the Green Bay quarterback told The Athletic in 2021. "She’s great. She’s amazing. Just shows how much she loves me and cares about me to be there.”

Jordan’s sisters have been just as supportive. Emily has documented their attendance at Jordan’s games through the years on Facebook. In 2017, she posted a photo of the four siblings at one of Jordan’s first full games as quarterback for the Aggies.

“My brother Jordan Love played the whole game as QB! I was so proud of him and thankful to be able to witness him play live in college for the first time💙," she wrote.

Now that Jordan is a Packer, Emily and her sisters are just as enthusiastic. During the 2023 off-season, Emily reminded everyone where her loyalty lies.

“JLove fan all the way! He’s ready! We’re stoked!” she wrote on Facebook.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

