Meet Justin Herbert's Brothers: All About Mitchell and Patrick Herbert

Justin Herbert and his brothers, Mitchell and Patrick, grew up in Eugene, Oregon

Patrick Herbert/Instagram Justin Herbert with his family, including brothers Mitchell and Patrick

When Los Angeles Chargers star quarterback Justin Herbert was preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft, he called on two very special people: his brothers, Mitchell and Patrick.

After the athletic facilities at the University of Oregon shut down at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Justin needed to find alternative methods of training. He started working out at home with the assistance of his brothers, per The New York Times. Mitchell, a former college wide receiver, and Patrick, his then-teammate at Oregon, ran routes and caught passes from their brother Justin to help him fine-tune his game. The hard work paid off.

The Chargers selected Justin sixth overall in the first round of the draft, and he shared a heartfelt Instagram post to thank his brothers in May 2020.

“Thank you for not only being my receivers but for being my best friends. I wouldn’t be here without you," he wrote.

Justin finished his first NFL season as the Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year, as voted by the Pro Football Writers of America. He racked up 4,336 passing yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, and was named to the NFL All-Rookie Team.

His brother Mitchell was filled with pride as he paid tribute by sharing a photo on Instagram of the duo as kids wearing Oregon football jerseys.

“From early dreams of playing QB at the University of Oregon to officially being named the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. Couldn’t be happier or more proud of you. This is only the beginning. #thumbsup #goducks #boltup,” Mitchell wrote in the February 2021 post.

Here’s everything to know about Justin Herbert’s relationship with his brothers Mitchell and Patrick.

Mitchell is the oldest

Patrick Herbert/Instagram Justin Herbert's brother Patrick with their parents

Mark Mitchell Herbert, the oldest child of Holly and Mark Herbert, was born on April 21, 1996, in Eugene, Oregon. He was followed by brother Justin Patrick Herbert, who was born almost two years later, on March 10, 1998. Patrick Herbert is the youngest of the three. He came into the world on Oct. 18, 2000. All three boys attended Sheldon High School in Eugene, where they excelled both athletically and academically.

Their parents were also athletes

The Herbert siblings' athletic prowess is a testament to their parents' influence. Their mother, Holly, a former basketball player at the University of Oregon, and their father, Mark, a football and track athlete at the University of Montana, passed on their love of sports to their sons.

The athletic lineage also extends to the brothers' grandparents. Their paternal grandfather, Roger Herbert, is a former Oregon State sprinter and longtime track coach at Sheldon High School. Holly’s father, Rich Schwab, was a legendary receiver for the University of Oregon from 1960 to 1963, and introduced his grandsons to Ducks football.

Patrick played with Justin at Oregon

Steve Dykes/Getty Images Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Oregon Ducks passes the ball during the first half of the game against the Oregon State Beavers at Autzen Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon.

Justin turned down offers from Northern Arizona, Portland State, Montana State and Nevada to attend the University of Oregon, where he played from 2016 to 2019. The star quarterback was joined by his brother Patrick for his final season in Eugene. Patrick also turned down offers from several other prominent college programs to play with his brother and the Ducks.

“It’s a team I’ve rooted for my entire life,” Patrick told Eugene Magazine ahead of the 2024 season. “I grew up here in Eugene and always loved the Ducks, so to play for this program is a very special deal, just as it was for the rest of my family.”

Mitchell pursued a medical career

Mitchell was a member of the National Honor Society and a three-star athlete in high school. However, he broke with family tradition and chose to play football at Montana State University.

“After he made his recruiting visit, he said, ‘Dad, this is where I want to go to school,' ” Mark recalled in a 2017 interview with Skyline Sports. “We had visited Harvard. We had checked out Oregon. He wanted to go to Montana State. I wanted him to talk to his mom. He said, ‘We can go talk to her, but there’s nothing to discuss.' "

Mitchell excelled in the classroom as a cell biology and neuroscience major, aiming for a career in medicine. In 2024, he graduated with a medical degree from Columbia University's Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons.

Medicine is a shared interest in the Herbert family. Justin graduated with a 4.01 GPA in general science from the University of Oregon and hopes to attend medical school someday as well.

The brothers are all supportive of each other

Patrick Herbert/Instagram The Herbert brothers

The Herbert brothers often show up for each other, no matter the distance. While attending medical school in New York, Mitchell caught Justin's games when the Chargers visited the Giants and the Commanders. But the oldest Herbert brother has also made trips across the country to California to watch his little brother play, as he did for a Sunday Night Football game in 2021. Mitchell was also seen supporting his two brothers during their time together at the University of Oregon.

Mitchell and Patrick were both on hand to watch Justin receive the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2019. The trophy “recognizes an individual as the absolute best in the country for his academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.”

The pair also helped their brother train for the NFL Draft, where they gained deeper insight into Justin’s process.

“One of the tough things is they don't run the full routes all the time, but I get my footwork in and put the ball where I need to put it,” Justin told The New York Times in 2020. “Now they know how I work.”

The brothers enjoy fishing

Patrick Herbert/Instagram Justin Herbert and his brothers Mitchell and Patrick

Justin is an avid fisherman. He teased a fish-scented deodorant in a 2024 April Fool’s Day prank with Dr. Squatch personal care products. But in reality, Justin and teammate Ryan Phillipo co-founded a fishing club at Sheldon High School. A picture of Justin with a carp he caught in a pond behind an Albertsons grocery store went viral during a broadcast of an Oregon game.

Fishing is an activity Justin has also enjoyed with his brothers. A 2018 Instagram post shows the three on a fishing trip with their haul.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.