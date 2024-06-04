Meet the “Knives Out 3: Wake Up Dead Man” Cast, from Jeremy Renner to Mila Kunis

From Jeremy Renner to Mila Kunis, see the full cast list for the upcoming sequel

The Knives Out 3 cast list is finally rolling out and it’s stacked!

Officially titled Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the third installment in the franchise will once again follow Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc as he solves another murder.

Though the film is still in the very early stages, several details have already been teased by star Daniel Craig and Rian Johnson, the writer and director of the first two films.

As Netflix announced the official title for the film in May, a clip teased that this will be Blanc’s “most dangerous case yet.”

Like previous installments, the upcoming film will feature some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Fleabag actor Andrew Scott and Challengers star Josh O'Connor were some of the first names attached, and recently others have joined the cast, including Jeremy Renner and Mila Kunis.

Though details about their characters are being kept under wraps at the moment, it’s clear we’re in for a star-studded adventure.

Here’s everything to know about the Knives Out 3 cast.

Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc

Karwai Tang/WireImage Daniel Craig

Daniel Craig will be back as the famed private investigator Benoit Blanc. Fresh off his role as James Bond, Craig originated the character in the first Knives Out film in 2019, which starred Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Following the incredible success of the first film, a sequel was released in 2022 titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Though Craig reprised his role in the follow-up, it featured an entirely new cast and the plot had no connection to the first film.

Josh O'Connor

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Josh O'Connor

Josh O'Connor was one of the first actors to join the cast. The British star first received critical acclaim for his role as a young Prince Charles on Netflix’s The Crown, which earned him a Primetime Emmy Award and a Golden Globe Award. He recently made headlines for his role in Challengers, in which he starred opposite Zendaya and Mike Faist.

Cailee Spaeny

Dan Doperalski/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Cailee Spaeny

Cailee Spaeny’s role in the film was announced in May. Spaeny is well-known for playing Priscilla Presley opposite Jacob Elordi’s Elvis in the 2023 biopic Priscilla. The film earned her critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe Award nomination for the best actress in a motion picture – drama. Most recently, she starred in the dystopian thriller film Civil War with Kirsten Dunst.

Andrew Scott

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Gucci Andrew Scott

Andrew Scott joined the Knives Out 3 cast in late May. Scott rose to prominence with his role on Fleabag alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, which earned him a Critics' Choice Television Award for best supporting actor in a comedy series. Since then, he has held a number of different roles, most recently starring as Tom Ripley in the crime series Ripley.

Kerry Washington

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington was announced to star in the film in late May. Washington is best known for her starring role as Olivia Pope on Scandal, which ran for seven seasons and received numerous accolades. In addition to her TV career, Washington has starred in a number of notable films, including several Netflix projects such as The Prom and The School for Good and Evil.

Glenn Close

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic Glenn Close

Glenn Close is another Hollywood heavyweight joining the cast. Close has an illustrious career spanning five decades on the stage and screen, including Fatal Attraction, Dangerous Liaisons, and The Real Thing, just to name a few.

Jeremy Renner

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner will be part of the cast, marking one of his first big roles since his snowplow accident in 2023. Renner is best known for his role as Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which he has played in The Avengers films and the Disney+ miniseries Hawkeye.

Mila Kunis

Taylor Hill/WireImage Mila Kunis

Mila Kunis is also set to join the cast of the upcoming sequel. Kunis first rose to fame with her role on That ‘70s Show opposite her husband Ashton Kutcher in the late '90s. Since then, she has starred in a number of blockbuster films including Black Swan, Friends with Benefits and Bad Moms.

Josh Brolin

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Josh Brolin

Josh Brolin joined the cast of Knives Out 3 in early June. The son of actor James Brolin, he first gained fame for his childhood role in The Goonies before receiving critical acclaim for his role in No Country for Old Men and the Dan White biopic Milk. Additionally, he notably played Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

