Meet the member of the Warren Astronomical Society planning a big eclipse trip

The highly-anticipated total solar eclipse is less than a week away, and it's going to be the last total solar eclipse for the next 20 years. It has the attention of metro Detroit's oldest astronomical society, and I spoke to one member planning a cross-country trip to see the best view. Robert Berta has loved space since he was a kid. Now, the solar system ambassador for NASA is also a member of the Warren Astronomical Society, and gets to share his passion of our solar system.