Meet mini ponies touring hospitals and schools to give therapeutic cuddles

Meet the pint-sized ponies visiting hospitals, schools and care homes - providing therapeutic cuddles for those in need. Owner Sarah Woodland, 42, was gifted two mini Shetland ponies in the summer of 2022 by a friend. Poppy, 16, and Tinks, 17, stand at just 30 inches tall and love being stroked and fussed over. Sarah started doing private one-to-one enrichment sessions with the pair before deciding to visit a local care home with them to encourage residents connect with the animals. The session went so well she decided to make them both therapy ponies - to provide comfort and interaction to people who need it - and now she takes them into special schools, hospitals and care homes.