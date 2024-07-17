Meet the N.L. high school student who is rewiring toys and adapting them to ensure kids with dexterity challenges can play with them

A realization that many children's toys aren't designed with children with dexterity challenges in mind has netted a Newfoundland student $10,000 in funding to help make a change.

Natalie Mitchell, a high school student from Portugal Cove-St. Phillips, was recently one of five Canadian youths to win a national award from the Ingenious+ Youth Innovation Challenge’s national award for her project, Tech For Community.

“I collaborated with a group of high school students and we designed this project – we meet once every week and adapt toys together,” she explained about her initiative, Tech For Community.

“We rewire the insides and make them compatible with 3D printed switches that are a lot larger than the smaller buttons that can be a big struggle for people who struggle with dexterity.”

Adapted toys and assistive devices

The idea for the project stemmed from Mitchell’s realization that many toy manufacturers are unaware that the standard tiny buttons on many toys are not inclusive.

“It's not universal design. It's not for everybody, and by making larger buttons, we can have kids who are neurodivergent and neurotypical play together,” explained Mitchell.

“I feel like if more people were aware of that, more toy companies would start doing it themselves.”

Doing something meaningful

One moment that solidified the importance of the project when a parent came to pick up a toy for their child and invited her to give it to him herself.

“I got to go out to the car and give it to him directly,” she explained.

“That was really eye-opening for me and life-changing for me. To actually see him open it and play with it – a toy that he wouldn't have been able to play with if it wasn't for the project.”

Access and affordability

The inclusivity of toys is only half the problem. There are assistive toys on the market, but they’re simply not affordable.

“Providing that affordable option for families is really important to me,” said Mitchell.

But where does she get all the toys? A majority of them come out of her own pocket.

“I knew what it meant for me and what it meant to the families that were getting them, so I've just bought them myself,” she said.

The funding she receives will also help purchase more toys, as they are not always cheap.

Public outreach

As a social work student, Mitchell’s sister has helped get the word out about the project to parents whose children could benefit from these kinds of toys.

“I have some amazing contacts in the province and outside the province, but the main one would be my older sister. She's a social work student and does respite care for kids with disabilities,” she explained.

“So all the Facebook groups, all of like the group chats and all the moms, she's able to let them know like, hey, my sister does this, and parents will reach out and be like, 'Oh my God, that's so cool.'”

Representing Atlantic Canada

The Ingenious+ Youth Innovation Challenge is powered by the Rideau Hall Foundation and is an opportunity for innovators ages 14 to 18 from anywhere in Canada to submit their project for a chance to receive $1,000 or more.

As a recipient of the national award, Mitchell will receive $10,000 in funding, plus mentorship and learning opportunities.

When asked how it feels to be a national winner, Mitchell emphasized the excitement of being able to represent Atlantic Canada.

“I was the only one from Atlantic Canada as a national award winner. So that was pretty special,” she said.

She also highlighted how significant it was to get to meet other young innovators, learn about their projects and share her own story; adding that being able to share in the experience, learn from others, and bounce ideas off her peers was a unique opportunity.

What comes next?

Moving forward, Mitchell plans to expand the project to the more rural parts of the province, specifically Labrador.

While her main focus has been Newfoundland, she wants to reach as many people as possible.

“I'd love to reach more young people,” she said.

“We did a workshop with a whole bunch of elementary students and taught them how to do it as well, and it was a really good learning experience for them.”

Through the workshop, the children are also taught empathy, kindness, understanding, and how to make a difference in the community.

“I'd love to continue doing that with different schools and different after-school programs and really expand on it. So the project gets to grow.”

Career

Mitchell will be entering her senior year this fall, meaning university is just around the corner.

“Even if I end up moving away for university, I want to take the project with me,” she said.

“I want to be able to expand it – that's one of the main reasons why I want to study engineering and business, so that I can really do this when I'm older and it to be a career for me.”

Finding your why

As a recipient of the national award, Mitchell not only gets funding, but also mentorship and learning opportunities.

“When we were there for the national award ceremony in Ottawa, we did have a workshop about finding your why and why you do what you're doing.”

She explained how important that was for her, as it gave her an even better understanding of why she’s doing what she’s doing, why she loves it so much, and why it’s so important.

"It's something life-changing that I've gotten to experience this year and I'm really grateful for Ingenious+ and the Rideau Hall Foundation for providing that for me."

Anasophie Vallee, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Telegram