Meet the NCAA sharpshooter aiming to be Ottawa's 1st NBA player

Marial Shayok's basketball journey has taken him from Alta Vista Drive to Virginia, Iowa and now a blur of pro practice courts.

"I'm trying to fight the travel fatigue in the different cities, trying to embrace this moment," Shayok said on the phone Wednesday from Salt Lake City, where he was working out with the Utah Jazz — one of four pre-draft showcases with NBA teams last week.

If the St. Patrick's High School alumnus ends up being selected in the June 20 NBA draft, he'll likely become the first Ottawan to play in the NBA.

Shayok came very close to the shooting accuracy trifecta of 50 per cent from the field, 40 per cent on three-pointers and 90 per cent on free throws in his final college season with Iowa State, when he was named a conference all-star and MVP of its season-ending tournament.

The six-foot-six, long-armed 23-year-old guard said what he thinks are his strengths match up with what NBA teams have been telling him.

"I have the ability to score and shoot at a high level. I was pretty consistent all year," he said.

"I can space the floor and complement the stars that are already established by knocking down open shots and using my length to [defend guards and small forwards]."

Raised in 'basketball neighbourhood'

Shayok grew up in the Walkley-Russell neighbourhood south of central Ottawa and went to St. Patrick's High School until he transferred to a school in New Jersey for two years.

"[It] was definitely a basketball neighbourhood. Most kids ended up [at] St. Pat's and that's a basketball school. Everywhere I went I was surrounded by kids that wanted to play," he said.

His former coach Matthew Koeslag, whom he still texts and trains with, said Shayok's work ethic stands out.

"He's the most malleable player I've ever had," he said.

"Some people think Marial's best attribute is his ability to score. Marial's best attribute is his ability to learn — if I taught him something once, he immediately incorporates it into his game and points out to other players what he learned and why it works."

His father Makur, sister Yar and brother Shayok each played NCAA college basketball.

"[My sister taught me] to be resilient and perfect my craft, to control the controllable and get better every day — then trust in your work when it's game time," he said.

"[Dad] really stressed academics. He always told us basketball can end at any time with injuries, but academics and your mind are something you can keep forever."

