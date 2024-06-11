Meet the newest faces of PWHL Montréal

They were teammates in college, now Jennifer Gardiner, left, and Cayla Barnes, right, are reunited as the top two draft picks from Montreal's PWHL squad. (Melinda Dalton/CBC - image credit)

Montreal's professional women's hockey team has secured its picks for the future.

The draft came only weeks after PWHL Minnesota hoisted the league's Walter Cup in the league's inaugural season.

Seven players in total were drafted by Montreal. The team's top picks were former college teammates and friends Cayla Barnes and Jennifer Gardiner.

They were two of the draft-eligible players from Ohio State, the NCAA school that dominated Monday's event with eight former players heading to professional teams.

Barnes, who has represented the U.S. in two Olympic Games, said even she was surprised when Montreal selected her with its top pick in the seven-round draft.

Growing up in California, her four brothers caught hockey fever when Wayne Gretzky was traded to the L.A. Kings. She tagged along and played roller hockey with the boys.

"I learned how to be tough, how to bounce back from a lot of things," she said.

Her mother, Michelle Church, said they first enrolled her in figure skating but had to bribe her to take the ice with Skittles because she just wanted to watch the boys play hockey.

"The coach finally came to us and said, 'You know, I don't think she likes it, she wants to [play hockey]," she said.

Barnes will be called on to strengthen Montreal's defence and take the load off Erin Ambrose. The two are rivals in international competition.

"She's an amazing hockey player and has so much experience and a wealth of knowledge," Barnes said of Ambrose.

"I'm just excited to get things going with her and pick her brain."

Cayla Barnes, middle, poses with Billie Jean King, left, and Ilana Kloss, right, who are both members of PWHL's advisory board.

'It's going to be a grind'

Montreal hockey fans may be in for a treat.

Barnes describes herself as a defensive-minded player "with a bit of spice offensively."

"Look to see me jump up in the play and get involved offensively. I love to play a 200-foot game. I expect to be in both ends and bringing a little bit of flair to the back end," said the 25-year-old who also played for Boston College.

Montreal had the fifth pick in the draft, since the selection order is based on the end-of-regular season standings.

Danièle Sauvageau, PWHL Montréal's General Manager, said she was surprised Barnes was still available when it her team's turn to pick.

Sauvageau and her staff had had their eye on Barnes for some time. Barnes really piqued their interest with an impressive passing play she made during the Frozen Four college tournament her team ultimately won in March.

"So this is something that, you know, when I talk about it, I have frisson," Sauvageau said, using the French word for "goosebumps."

Barnes was all smiles ahead of Monday's draft, walking on the PWHL's purple carpet and signing autographs for fans.

Gardiner, who hails from Cloverdale, B.C., said she's excited for the physicality of the professional women's league.

"It's a pretty full-contact league. Obviously, [it's] something we need to train for and prepare for, but not something to be afraid of. So, I'm excited," she said.

Gardiner also started out on the ice as a figure skater, but quit because "I didn't like wearing the pink outfits," she said with a laugh, looking down at the pink suit she wore for the draft.

She felt the pull of hockey at a young age and wanted to "play with the boys."

"And you like going fast," her mother, Diane Gardiner added. "Figure skating didn't quite let you do that."

Gardiner has never been to Montreal but said she is ready for the big-time crowds that show up for the team.

"I think the fan base in the city, and just the city itself is so hockey so I'm really excited for everything that's going to come with that and, obviously, just to play alongside the players that are on that roster is an incredible honour," she said.

Gardiner captained the Ohio State Buckeyes to a national championship last season. She was a top-ten finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award, which goes to the NCAA's top women's hockey player. Gardiner scored 45 points in 39 games last season and Montreal hopes she can provide an offensive spark next season.

"I'm super excited to bring a scoring touch to the team and obviously do whatever I can to contribute in any way possible," she said moments after being picked.

"It's going to be a grind. It's going to be a big step up from college but I'm really excited and prepared for it."

She and Barnes were close in Ohio and reconnected backstage at the draft — excited at the prospect of finding a roommate and a familiar face.

Neither speaks French, but both say they're keen to learn. And both are ready to hit the ice.

Emmy Fecteau was the only Quebecer selected in the draft, going to New York in the sixth round.

Montreal nabs Kessel

Montreal's third pick was Abigail Boreen, already an experienced PWHL veteran who played 14 games with Minnesota last year.

The team's other draft picks were:

Dara Greig, a forward from the U.S. who played with Colgate University.

Anna Wilgren, defenceman and former University of Wisconsin Badger who also played for Team USA.

Anna Kjellbin, a member of Sweden's national team and a defenceman for Luleå HF in the Swedish women's professional league.

The team's final pick was veteran Amanda Kessel. The 32-year-old three-time Olympian with Team USA didn't play in the inaugural PWHL season, working in the front office of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

In total, 42 players were selected in the draft.

Emmy Fecteau was the only player selected from a Canadian university and the only Quebecer.

The 25-year-old Concordia Stingers captain went to New York in the sixth round as the 31st overall pick.

"It is an honour. I [want] to be a good representative for the other Quebecers and I hope they have the chance to sign contracts with the other teams," she said.

Some of the other Quebecers who were eligible for the draft, including Alexie Guay of Magog, Que., already have contracts signed to play the season in leagues in Europe.

All the PWHL teams are still nameless, but that is expected to be settled in August, according to the league. The next season will see the same six teams playing 30 games, up from 24 this year. The start date for the season has yet to be announced.