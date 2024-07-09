Meet Odell Beckham Jr.'s 4 Siblings: All About His Brothers and Sisters

Odell Beckham Jr. is an older brother to four siblings, including his sisters Jasmyne and Summer and brothers Kordell and Sonny

Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Odell Beckham Sr./Instagram Odell Beckham Jr. attends The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City ; Odell Beckham Sr. with his three other children: Kordell, Sonny and Summer

Odell Beckham Jr. is a proud big brother to his four younger siblings: Jasmyne, Kordell, Sonny and Summer.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was born to his parents, Heather Van Norman and Odell Beckham Sr, in 1992. His parents split after he was born, with Heather going on to marry Odell’s stepfather, Derek Mills. Together, Heather and Derek welcomed Jasmyne.

Odell Sr. went on to have three children of his own: Kordell, Sonny and Summer. Kordell is a model and currently appearing on Love Island USA, while Sonny and Summer are still in elementary school.

From their hobbies to their reality TV appearances, here’s everything to know about Odell Beckham Jr.’s siblings.

Jasmyne and Kordell were born a month apart

Odell Beckham Sr./Instagram Odell Beckham Sr. with his son Kordell in May 2022

Odell’s parents had their only child together while they were both students at Louisiana State University. However, the two split shortly after and went on to have relationships of their own. Both Heather and Odell Sr. welcomed their second children in the same year — Jasmyne was born on April 30, 2002, while Kordell was born on May 27, 2002.

Odell Sr. also had two more children years later. He welcomed Sonny on Sept. 1, 2014, and Summer on Feb. 20, 2018.

Jasmyne graduated college with a degree in interior design in 2024

Heather Van Norman/Instagram Odell Beckham Jr.'s sister Jasmyne Mills on her birthday in April 2024

Jasmyne graduated from Arizona State University in May 2024 with a degree in interior design, per her LinkedIn.

“Incredibly thankful for ASU; the true epitome of the college experience,” she wrote in a post announcing her graduation on LinkedIn. “So grateful for all the amazing people I have encountered on this journey. Here’s to ASU and the exciting next chapter ahead!”

Kordell is on Love Island USA season 6

Symons/Peacock via Getty Kordell Beckham on 'Love Island USA'

Kordell has found his own fame apart from his older brother. The model appeared as part of the cast of Love Island USA season 6 in June 2024 where he paired up with Serena Page.

However, he stirred up some drama in one of the episodes after he entered Casa Amor and became involved with another woman, Daia McGhee.

Kordell’s younger siblings were supportive of his reality TV endeavors, with Sonny posting his brother’s promotional poster on his Instagram.

Sonny and Summer are supportive of Odell

Odell Beckham Sr./Instagram Odell Beckham Sr. with Sonny and Summer in February 2022

Sonny often posts photos of himself attending Odell’s games, including a November 2023 game where he joined Odell on the field after the game and got to see his brother score a touchdown.

“So blessed to be here on the field today. Got to see bubba make that touchdown and be with him on his birthday,” he wrote of his special day on Instagram. “Truly blessed 🙏couldn’t ask for a better day. Now time to take a nap 😴.”

Odell’s siblings are close to his son, Zydn

Heather Van Norman/Instagram Jazmyne Mills with Odell's son Zydn

Odell’s son, Zydn, was born on Feb. 17, 2022, just three days before Summer’s 4th birthday. Sonny was only 7 years old at the time, but the two quickly stepped into their uncle and aunt roles.

Sonny often posts photos with Zydn on his Instagram, including flicks of him holding the toddler up at his 2nd birthday party in February 2024.

“Unc loves you @zydn,” Sonny captioned some photos from the event.

The three also enjoy playing together, from sharing their dinosaur toys to competing in arcade games together.

Odell often comments his support of Kordell’s modeling career

Odell Beckham Sr./Instagram Odell Beckham Sr. with Kordell Beckham in February 2020

Before his reality TV debut, Kordell was focused on a career as a model, walking various runway shows throughout his career. Odell often leaves comments on Kordell’s posts, expressing his pride.

Under one January 2024 photo shoot, Odell wrote “Tuffffffff,” and in a May 2022 post of Kordell walking a runway, Odell wrote, “Love u twin !!!”

