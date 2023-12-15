Meet the new owners of Kirkland Lake's Federal Tavern

A historic Kirkland Lake bar is under new ownership.

The Federal Tavern, which has been operating for over 75 years, has been taken over by new owners, Dixit Patel and his wife Madhavi Purohit.

Patel has lived in Kirkland Lake for about 13 years. He first moved to the region from India in 2011 to take the environmental technician water and wastewater systems program at Northern College.

“When I was in my program, I got hired by the town of Kirkland Lake as an intern. At that time the town was building the new wastewater treatment plant, so I ended up getting the opportunity to work for them as a town engineer until 2019. While I was working there I also ended up buying a couple of residential and commercial properties,” he said.

In 2019, Patel said the town shut down their engineering department so he decided to switch gears and solely focus on business.

“I love the town and wanted to stay here and invest in the community because I wanted to pursue my career here even though I got a bunch of offers from other townships to work as an engineer for them,” he said.

Patel met his wife, who is also from India, while studying at Northern College. She’s been working as a lab director for the last five years but wanted to be in the restaurant business.

“Back home, her family owns a bunch of restaurants and when this came up she said she would love to change her career and own this restaurant,” he said.

The Fed’s previous owners were Patel’s friend’s neighbours and decided to sold the business so they could retire.

“So, we came to talk about it and we ended up getting it,” he said.

They officially took over the business on Nov. 1.

In a post written on the bar’s Facebook page by the previous owner, Mona Sandrin, on Oct. 16, she wished Patel and Purohit success in their adventure.

“An era is ending; one that began 25 years ago with Junior’s dream of owning a bar. Fast forward to 24 years later, many long days, long nights, a lot of hard work, so many good times, and memories to last a lifetime,” she wrote.

“Congratulations to the new owners Dixit Patel and Madhavi Purohit. We wish you all the success in the future as you embark upon your new adventure. Our many customers will be happy to know The Fed lives on.”

Patel said the support they have received from the previous owners along with the community has been incredible.

“Once they got the news that we were the new owners before the transaction was even complete, they showed us immense support and told us they’re there for us if we need anything,” he said.

“People who have been visiting this place since they were 25 and are now almost 78 they’re still coming and supporting us in every way they can.”

Patel said they plan to carry on old traditions and start some new ones, such as bringing some diversity to the menu.

“We started adding a bunch of Indian foods to the menu and every Monday we have an Indian buffet and there’s been a great response,” he said.

The couple also plans to start a breakfast menu in the new year and provide live music twice a month.

“We are doing more and more to hopefully bring some light back to the town. I remember when I moved here, there used to be a bunch of bars and live music and entertainment happening here, so we are trying to bring that back,” he said.

“The last last four years, a bunch of bars have been shutting down and there’s been nobody willing to take them over, but this place, of course, it has a legacy and that's why we wanted to take it over and keep that legacy going.”

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com