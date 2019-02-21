Meet P.E.I.'s youngest 2019 Canada Winter Games athletes

Meet Keegan Crawford and Spencer Freeze, the Island's youngest athletes competing in this year's Canada Winter Games, according to Team P.E.I. officials.

At 11 years old, the two young archers already have a number of regional and national titles under their belts, but it will be their first time competing in the indoor archery events at the Canada Games.

According to officials with the 2019 Canada Winter Games, Keegan and Spencer will also be some of the youngest athletes competing in Red Deer, Alta., this year, with the youngest being 10 years old.

"These guys have been practising for years now believe it or not," said their coach Duncan Crawford, who is also Keegan's father.

"They're the two youngest members of Team P.E.I. this year for Canada Games so that's pretty exciting," Crawford said.

Keegan picked up his first bow at the age of five and said he's been shooting ever since.

"I'm just really, mostly excited and this would be my biggest competition so I'm really looking forward to it," Keegan said.

Spencer took up archery just two years ago and said it only took picking up the bow once to know archery was something he wanted to pursue further.

Development and experience

The two young athletes are both on year-round training schedules designed specifically for their individual development, said Crawford. They see sports psychologists, fitness specialists and can sometimes train up to six days a week, all the while still playing other sports like soccer and hockey, he added.

"It's a pretty in-depth program," Crawford said.

Keegan and Spencer will be competing in the indoor archery events beginning next week, shooting targets at a range of 18 metres. Crawford said they will shoot two qualification rounds and will be ranked based on how they score. Then they go into head-to-head elimination matches, competing against athletes nearly twice their age, he said.

