Meet the Real-Life Loves of “The Lincoln Lawyer” Cast

The Lincoln Lawyer is packed with legal battles and romantic drama, but off-screen, the cast’s love lives are much less complicated.

The Netflix series follows idealistic lawyer Mickey Haller as he runs his practice in Los Angeles. He faces challenges in both the courtroom and his love life, which Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, who portrays Mickey, attributes to the character's “very bad” decisions.

“Why go have a relationship with another lawyer that knows your ex?” he joked to Today in October 2024. “It’s fun because they’re so opposite that it’s cool to see that.”

Released on Oct. 17, season 3’s storyline follows Mickey as he defends an innocent man accused of killing his former client and friend, Gloria Dayton. While unraveling her murder, Mickey exposes deep corruption in the justice system while grappling with his own past regrets alongside courtroom rival, Andrea “Andy” Freeman, with whom he begins a relationship.

The opponents ultimately decide to keep it platonic, but meanwhile, his ex-wife Maggie (Neve Campbell), now working in San Diego’s DA office, still lingers in his thoughts and complicates his love life.

“Even if she’s not there, [she’s] always in the back of his being. There’s always something about Maggie that’s there. When he meets new girls, I think he’s always feeling that he’s cheating on her,” Garcia-Rulfo told Tudum in October 2024.

In real life, though, many of the cast’s relationships are a lot less drama-filled. Garcia-Rulfo has been in a relatively private relationship with Audrey McGraw, the daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, since 2023. Becki Newton (who plays Mickey’s second wife Lorna Crane) has been married to Chris Diamantopoulos since 2005, and Campbell has been with her partner, JJ Feild, since 2012.

Here’s everything to know about the real-life partners of The Lincoln Lawyer cast.

Becki Newton and Chris Diamantopoulos

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Chris Diamantopoulos and Becki Newton in 2024

Newton has been married to Diamantopoulos since 2005, whom she met through a rather unique meet-cute.

In November 2008, Newton told New York Magazine that she was in the Times Square subway station when Diamantopoulos tapped her on the shoulder and asked her if she wanted to see him naked on Broadway (he was starring in The Full Monty at the time).

“It could have been creepy, but it was so cute!,” she told New York Magazine.

Diamantopoulos is also an actor, most known for his roles in The Office, Silicon Valley, Diary of a Wimpy Kid and The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (in which he voiced Mickey Mouse).

In addition to sharing a passion for acting, they share four kids.

In May 2023, he told Fatherly that their favorite things to do as a family are “cook, set the table, enjoy a long meal, share stories, tidy up and watch Shark Tank.”

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Audrey McGraw

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images, Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images Manuel Garcia-Rulfo in 2024; Audrey McGraw in 2023

Garcia-Rulfo has been dating Audrey McGraw since at least 2023, following a soft launch on her Instagram Stories in June 2023.

While they keep their relationship mostly out of the public eye, they’ve shared a few Instagram Stories and subtle posts throughout their relationship.

In June 2023, she posted a photo on Instagram of an unidentified man lounging on a sun chair, arms stretched back toward the camera, with the caption “Ven mama, ven!” which translates to “come, mom, come.”

Commenters quickly speculated about the man's identity, with one commenting, “hard launch?” — a comment that McGraw liked.

In January 2024, McGraw shared a more obvious solo shot of Garcia-Rulfo on her Instagram. Although the post was captionless, she attached the song “Trouble” by Elvis. Most recently, in October 2024, the couple were photographed on a stroll in New York City, according to photos obtained by Just Jared.

Neve Campbell and JJ Feild

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images JJ Feild and Neve Campbell in 2018

Although Campbell’s character, Maggie, has a will-they-won’t-they relationship with Mickey in The Lincoln Lawyer, she has been with her partner, JJ Feild, since 2012.

As an actor and producer, Feild shares Campbell’s passion for the industry, and is most known for portraying James Montgomery Falsworth in Captain America: The First Avenger. They’ve supported each other's roles throughout the years and attended industry events together, including the Emmy Awards in September 2017 and the Writer's Guild of America strike in May 2023.

Together, they share two children. In 2012, they welcomed their first son, Caspian, and in 2018, they adopted Raynor.

Jazz Raycole

Michael Kovac/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images Jazz Raycole in 2023

Raycole, who plays Izzy, a client-turned-employee of Mickey’s, doesn’t seem to be romantically linked to anyone in the real world. However, her character’s love life has had her fair share of ups and downs.

“Every single character has a second chance. Izzy gets tested a lot this season; in her love life, sobriety, and professionally,” Raycole told Forbes when asked about season 2.

Season 2 sees Izzy get back together with her ex-girlfriend, Ray, whom she shares a dream of opening a dance studio with. Ray, however, broke some rules through a sneaky deal in order to avoid her half of the down payment — which strikes a nerve with Izzy, who then breaks up with her.

Krista Warner

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for A+E Studios Krista Warner in 2024

Like her character, Warner, who plays the daughter of Maggie and Mickey, is busy navigating life as a teenager. She doesn’t appear to be dating anybody in her personal life.

Angus Sampson

Dave Benett/WireImage) Angus Sampson

Although his character marries Lorna, Sampson has kept his real-life romantic life private.



