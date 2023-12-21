Meet 'Ricardo': NJ Transit sells plush toy inspired by loose bull spotted on train tracks

The bull on the loose in Newark, New Jersey that has garnered widespread public attention and brought NJ Transit to a standstill as it wandered the train tracks is being immortalized in the form of a stuffed animal.

Meet Ricardo The Bull. The 6" stuffed plushie, is expected to be available for purchase on the NJ Transit Shoppe for $20, including free shipping, on January 3, 2024.

The Texas longhorn steer was first spotted around 10:46 a.m. on Thursday Dec. 14 behind a building before he made his way onto the train tracks at Newark Penn Station. Police officers and animal rescue workers eventually corralled him into a fenced lot from where he was safely captured and transported to Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Sussex County, about 55 miles from Newark, according to NJ Transit. At the sanctuary, the bull was assessed by a veterinarian and is now "resting comfortably".

Authorities believe Ricardo escaped from a local slaughterhouse and estimate him to be about a year old, as per ABC7NY.

A Ricardo plushie, available to purchase on NJ Transit Shoppe. The young Texas longhorn steer was spotted on the train tracks at Newark Penn Station from where he was captured and taken to an animal sanctuary.

'No such thing': Texas man's photo of 'black panther' creates buzz. Wildlife experts say it's not possible

Ricardo: The bull on the loose

"This heartwarming tale inspired NJ TRANSIT to introduce an adorable plush companion, named after the real-life bull," said NJ Transit in a news release. "Now, you can bring home a piece of Ricardo's inspiring story while helping support him on his new journey."

NJ Transit said that a portion of the sales will be used to support Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue. The animal sanctuary rescues, rehabilitates and cares for farm animals that have escaped slaughter. Spread over an area of 232 acres, the sanctuary's pastures are home to over 400 farmed animals.

"Snuggle up with your very own Ricardo, knowing that a portion of the proceeds goes directly to supporting the real-life Ricardo at the animal sanctuary where he has found refuge," reads the stuffed animal's description.

Ricardo resting at Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Ricardo' the bull: Plush toy of runaway bull to be sold by NJ Transit