Meet Sonny, the 2024 Gerber Baby who will be this year's face of the brand

The 2024 Gerber Baby has been crowned as the latest face of the iconic brand.

Gerber announced Tuesday that the winner of the 14th annual photo search and the new Gerber baby for this year is 1-year-old Akil McLeod, known as Sonny.

Sonny lives in Arizona with his parents, Dominque and Akil McLeod Sr., and big sister, Sage, according to a release from Gerber. He loves reading his squishy ABC book, playing with toy cars and watching football with his family.

“Every day it’s an honor to watch Sonny conquer so many tiny achievements, from giggles, to trying new foods, to standing up and everything in between," Dominque McLeod said in a release. "He’s a light in our lives and brings joy to everyone around him. We couldn’t have asked for a better way to celebrate his first birthday than to be chosen as the 2024 Gerber Baby. We look forward to all the adventures in the year ahead collaborating with Gerber to share his sweet smile with families across the country.”

Sonny 'captured hearts with his joyful smile' to become 2024 Gerber Baby

"After 14 incredible years of Photo Search, this year, we are grateful our former Gerber Baby families could join us in selecting Sonny as our 2024 Gerber Baby," Chandra Kumar, President of Nestlé Infant Nutrition, said in a release. "Sonny immediately captured our hearts with his joyful smile and his family’s inspiring demonstration of what it means to grow with love."

Sonny was selected by from a panel of Gerber employees as well as parents of previous Gerber Babies. In addition to selecting Sonny as this year's Gerber Baby, Gerber announced Tuesday that 10 additional babies will be selected as winners of "Inchstone" moments that will be announced on the brand's social media channels.

What does the 2024 Gerber Baby win?

As the 2024 Gerber Baby, Sonny and his family have been awarded a $25,000 cash prize, free Gerber products for up to one year and a new wardrobe provided by Gerber Childrenswear, as well as prizes from other companies.

He will also be featured on Gerber's social media channels and marketing campaigns throughout the year.

