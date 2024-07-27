Meet Suni Lee's 5 Siblings: All About Her Brothers and Sisters

Olympic gymnast Suni Lee has two sisters, Shyenne and Evionn, and three brothers, Noah, Lucky and Jonah

Suni Lee/Instagram Suni Lee with her parents and siblings after appearing on TODAY in August 2021

Suni Lee comes from a large family that includes her five siblings: Shyenne, Evionn, Noah, Lucky and Jonah.

The Olympic gymnast was born to her mom, Yeev Thoj, a refugee from Laos, in 2003. When she was 2 years old, Yeev met Suni’s stepfather, John Lee, who already had two children — Shyenne and Jonah — from a previous relationship. Together, Yeev and John welcomed their daughter Evionn and sons Noah and Lucky.

Suni has spoken about her close relationship with her siblings, who have supported her throughout her gymnastics career.

"Suni, she's my other half," Shyenne told PopSugar in November 2021. "I don't really know how to explain it, but we always joke about how we're each other's soulmates. You know, we're not blood sisters, but it's like we were meant to meet each other."

From supporting her in the bleachers to helping choreograph her floor routine, here’s everything to know about Suni Lee’s siblings.

Suni and her siblings grew up in St. Paul, Minn.

Suni was born on March 9, 2003, in St. Paul, Minn. and grew up in the surrounding suburbs where she attended her home gym, Midwest Gymnastics Centre, in Little Canada, Minn. Her siblings were also born and raised in the state, which has a large Hmong community.

While she was competing in the 2020 Olympics in July 2021, her family hosted a watch party in their hometown, expecting only 50 to 100 people to show up — instead around 500 arrived, many of whom were Hmong, Suni’s father, John, shared on TODAY.

“They support me so much,” Suni said in an interview the day after winning gold in 2021, referring to her Hmong neighbors and friends who had raised money to support her training and her father’s recovery after an accident left him paralyzed. “If we ever need anything, they’re just so supportive of my whole family.”

Shyenne helps Suni grow as a person outside of gymnastics

Suni Lee/Instagram Suni Lee and her sister Shyenne on a trip to N.Y.C. in August 2021

Shyenne is only 12 days older than Suni and the two have been inseparable since they were toddlers. Apart from being her best friend, Shyenne has also played an instrumental role in keeping Suni grounded and helping her grow herself outside of gymnastics.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Suni struggled to stay motivated as her Olympic dreams were pushed for a year, so Shyenne took it upon herself to keep her sister going. Together, the two got their driver’s licenses and did each other’s nails.

John said after his pep talks to his daughter, Shyenne steps in on a sister level, sharing her own advice.

"I keep her life from being only gymnastics," Shyenne told ESPN in July 2021. "I keep her social life active. I keep her normal."

All of Suni’s siblings have supported her at competitions

Stephen Maturen/Getty Shyenne Lee celebrates after her sister Sunisa Lee of Team United States won gold in the Women's All-Around gymnastics Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at a watch party on July 29, 2021 in Oakdale, Minnesota.

Suni’s five siblings can often be seen in the stands in support of their sister. In June 2021, four of Suni’s siblings attended her Olympics trials which would determine whether or not she’d make the 2020 team.

Since her father is in a wheelchair, he sat separately from her mother and sisters, with Lucky in his lap.

"With my injury, I can't be down there for her,” John told ESPN. “With my lung capacity, I can't scream too loud. There's a lot of things I can't do. I tell Lucky, 'You have to scream loud for me.' "

Lucky wasn’t the only one screaming. After the trials, Suni told ESPN that she could hear Shyenne rooting for her as she stuck every landing.

“I actually did hear my sister scream when I was on floor," Suni said. "I heard her again on beam and got distracted. She's so loud. I love it."

Suni reunited with her two older siblings on TV after her first Olympic appearance

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Suni Lee and family on the 'TODAY' show on August 5, 2021.

After winning gold at the women’s all-around competition in Tokyo at the 2020 Olympics, Suni returned to the U.S. where she reunited with her parents, Shyenne and Jonah during an appearance on TODAY.

Suni joined her parents and siblings on stage, giving them a quick hug and a wave as they shared how delighted they were with her accomplishments.

“Oh I’m so proud, I’m crazy about it,” Shyenne said. “I love it, I’m so proud.”

Noah once brought a book about Suni home

Though Suni’s younger siblings are more private, the gymnast did share a look into how her youngest brother, Noah, supports her.

In March 2024, Suni posted a photo of Noah on her Instagram Stories holding up her Sports All Stars book with her name and photo on the front cover.

“my heart,” she wrote over the sweet snap. “came home from school with this book 🥺.”

Shyenne helped choreograph Suni’s floor routine

Suni Lee/Instagram Suni Lee and her sister Shyenne at the Sports Illustrated Awards in December 2021

Shyenne not only showed up for Suni during her competitions, but she took her support one step further when she helped choreograph her sister’s floor routine — which helped her earn the gold at the 2020 Olympics.

A dancer herself, Shyenne was tapped by Suni’s coaches to help the athlete loosen up. “They knew I could let go and be free with her,” Suni told PopSugar.

