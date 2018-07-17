1 / 8

Mary Kom:

Mary Kom is the mother of three boys – Rechungvar, Khupneivar, who are twins, and Prince. Despite being advised by her family members to quit the sport after the birth of her twins in 2007, Mary Kom went back into the boxing ring in 2008 to win her fourth successive championship.
The feisty boxer has been balancing both her career and her family commitments for a decade now, and has proven that motherhood does not need to mean an end to one’s dreams.
In fact, Mary Kom won a majority of her medals after becoming a mother. She won the the bronze medal at the 2012 London Summer Olympics – the only Indian woman boxer to have qualified for the Olympics. She is also a five-time World Amateur Boxing champion and the only woman boxer to have won a medal in each of the six world championships.

After becoming the first indian female boxer to have won a Gold at the CommonWealth Games held at Gold Coast this year, Mary Kom dedicated her win to her three sons.

Image credit: By British High Commission, India – UKinIndia, OGL, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20574945

Meet the supermoms of the sporting world

Gayatri Vinayak

Serena Williams may have lost to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon finals, but the ace tennis star and new mother stole a million hearts as she gave her concession speech where she spoke about how she was playing for all the mothers out there.

Motherhood often means an impending end to a sportswoman’s career. However, by playing to her best capabilities, Williams has joined the list of women athletes who have returned to their careers as mothers, all ready to conquer the world.

With our own Sania Mirza, who is all set to welcome her first baby in October this year, announcing that she has no plans to hang up her boots yet, we take a look at the supermoms in sports who have proven that they can manage both their careers and families: