Meet the supermoms of the sporting world

Serena Williams may have lost to Angelique Kerber in the Wimbledon finals, but the ace tennis star and new mother stole a million hearts as she gave her concession speech where she spoke about how she was playing for all the mothers out there.

Motherhood often means an impending end to a sportswoman’s career. However, by playing to her best capabilities, Williams has joined the list of women athletes who have returned to their careers as mothers, all ready to conquer the world.

With our own Sania Mirza, who is all set to welcome her first baby in October this year, announcing that she has no plans to hang up her boots yet, we take a look at the supermoms in sports who have proven that they can manage both their careers and families: