Meet the world’s first ice-skating dog - a lovable Labrador which spends its days at the rink after being saved from euthanasia.

Benny, 5, has been learning to skate for a year after his owner, former coach Cheryl Del Sangro, 56, by chance took him along to a hockey practice.

During that first venture on the ice last winter, adorable Benny scooted around on the ice after his owner, gleefully and skillfully picking up pucks.

It inspired Cheryl, who had rescued the pup from being put to sleep at a shelter when he was just a few months old, to take him under her wing as her newest student.