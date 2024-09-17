Meeting to consider action against water company

No swim warnings were issued in Exmouth in August and September [BBC]

Businesses and residents are meeting later to discuss taking legal action against a water company following concerns over sewage spills and problems with the sewage network.

No-swim warnings were issued in the Exmouth area in August and September after bathing water quality was affected.

A burst sewer near South West Water's (SWW) Maer Lane wastewater treatment works led to a spill on 15 August, then the Environment Agency said a discharge from a storm overflow was reported on 2 September.

SWW said it was "serious" about tackling sewage spills and was investing about £38m in the area.

Nicky Nicholls said businesses and residents in Exmouth were "absolutely furious" over the issue of sewage spills [BBC]

"The impact has been huge," said Nicky Nicholls, who runs the Sideshore eco-hub and who helped arrange the meeting.

"It's really important that as a community, we have the opportunity to come together and to talk about what legal action could look like.

"What we want is our beach back and for that to happen we need South West Water to fix this situation. We need our infrastructure upgraded not just patched up."

'It's worse'

In February, East Devon District Council passed a vote of no confidence in SWW.

Its leader Paul Arnott said: "Over the last year at least we've been seeking specific reassurances from South West Water that they had got across this and they simply haven't. It's got worse."

SWW said it was "serious about tackling storm overflows" and that "a change of this scale takes time, ambition, and increased investment".

"We are investing around £38m in the Exmouth area up to 2030 which includes upgrades to our pumping stations and treatment works to significantly reduce the number of spills and further protect the environment."

