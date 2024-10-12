Meg Ryan Makes Rare Outing with Her Daughter Daisy in N.Y.C.

The 'When Harry Met Sally' star is mom to two kids — Daisy, 20, and Jack, 32

TheImageDirect.com Meg Ryan and daughter Daisy step out in New York City on Oct. 11, 2024

Meg Ryan is spending some quality time with her daughter Daisy.

On Friday, Oct. 11, the 62-year-old actress was photographed taking a casual stroll in New York City with Daisy, 20.

The two were both dressed stylishly for fall, with Daisy sporting a white-and-brown cardigan sweater paired with blue jeans, an orange polo shirt and glasses. The What Happens Later star wore a black coat over jeans and dark sunglasses.

As they walked and chatted, the mother-daughter duo munched on apples.



TheImageDirect.com Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy take a walk in New York City on Oct. 11, 2024

Although Ryan keeps Daisy's life pretty private and public appearances are rare for the 20-year-old — who currently attends Smith College in Massachusetts — the pair were spotted out together in N.Y.C. this past summer as they shopped in SoHo and Tribeca.

Both the actress and her daughter dressed in casual-chic attire for the outing, with Ryan wearing a white top with the sleeves rolled up, loose-fitting black pants and shoes. Daisy opted for a white button-up shirt with a colorful print tucked into high-waisted belted blue jeans and white sneakers.

TheImageDirect.com Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy walk in New York City on Oct. 11, 2024

Ryan — who also has a son, actor Jack Quaid, 32, whom she shares with ex Dennis Quaid — has previously opened up about being a mom to Jack and Daisy, who was born in China in 2004 and adopted by the actress in early 2006.

"They're just a blast. It is just a true joy," the You've Got Mail star told PEOPLE in 2023. "It is a joy to me to know both of them."

While Ryan said that "each of them are so different," she raved that both Jack and Daisy "are hilarious, they're smart, they're kind, they're interested in other people, they're curious about the world."

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Meg Ryan and her daughter Daisy in 2019

Ryan also admitted to being a bit strict as a mom, revealing that Daisy "didn't have a phone until she was 15." Because of that, the actress explained to PEOPLE, "she really is somebody who has a lot of different interests and she's a great reader and she, at least, has a memory of the phone not being everything."

For a Glamour cover story in December 2023, Ryan spoke about her most recent rom-com What Happens Later, which she also co-wrote, sharing that she made the decision to add an adoption story to her character's background.

"I put that in there because my daughter is my daughter," she told the outlet. "I’m convinced of magic because of our relationship. We were destined."

"I'm just so happy to know them, to be their mom," she added of both her kids.



