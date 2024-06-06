Mega Millions $2.9M Unclaimed Ticket Sold In L.A. Expires Soon

The California Lottery says a Mega Millions ticket worth $2.9 million that was sold last December in Los Angeles is about to expire.

The ticket for the Dec. 12 drawing matched 5 of the six numbers. The ticket matched the winning numbers 8, 23, 44, 45, 53 and only missed the Mega Number, 3.

The magic ticket was sold at the SK gas station at 11280 National Boulevard in Los Angeles.

If you find the ticket, you have until 5 p.m. Friday to claim the prize in-person at a lottery office. You can also send a claim form by mail with a Saturday, June 8 postmark.

