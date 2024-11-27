Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to Half a Billion Dollars Just Ahead of Thanksgiving

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner dates back to Sept. 10, with one person claiming the $810 million-dollar prize in Texas

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Stock photo of Mega Millions tickets

One lucky winner could have millions of reasons to celebrate this holiday season, as the current Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to over half a billion dollars.

While millions of shoppers will take advantage of Black Friday savings this year, one winner could be the recipient of the next Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Nov. 29 – which has reached a staggering $514 million, according to Mega Millions.

Once all state and federal fees are paid out, the winner of the upcoming jackpot will receive $214 million, lottery officials said. The current drawing will take place at 11:00 p.m. eastern time.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Stock image of Mega Millions ticket

The last Mega Millions jackpot winner dates back to Sept. 10, with a winner claiming the $810 million-dollar prize in Texas. The Nov. 29 drawing will mark the fourth time the Mega Millions has reached half a billion dollars, lottery officials said.

This is the first time in the history of the game that just three jackpot winners have claimed the top prize through November of any year, Mega Millions said – while 2023 boasted 10 Mega Millions jackpot winners.

On Monday, Oct. 7, Mega Millions lottery officials announced they will be doubling the price of their game to $5 a ticket in April 2025 — the second price adjustment lottery officials have made since the game began.

The current odds to win a jackpot with the Mega Millions are set at 1 in 302.6 million, per the Associated Press. Lottery officials say the price increase will allow for “improved odds to win the jackpot,” “bigger jackpots more frequently,” “larger starting jackpots” and “faster growing jackpots.”

“We are creating a game that both our existing players and people new to Mega Millions will love and get excited about playing,” said Joshua Johnston, Lead Director of the Mega Millions Consortium in a press release.

“We expect more billion-dollar jackpots than ever before, meaning creating more billionaires and many more millionaires as the jackpots climb, plus this game will continue the important legacy of supporting great causes everywhere Mega Millions is played,” Johnston added.