Mega Millions player misses $363 million jackpot in Pennsylvania — but still wins big

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $3 million, narrowly missing out on the $363 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers and the Megaplier in the drawing Tuesday, May 14, but not the Mega Ball, the Pennsylvania Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which rises to an estimated $393 million, with a cash option of approximately $182 million, for the next drawing Friday, May 17, the national Mega Millions site said.

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 43, 62 and 64, with a Mega Ball of 6. The Megaplier was 3x.

More than 38,000 other tickets sold in Pennsylvania won prizes ranging from $2 to $1,500 in the drawing, the lottery said.

A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida also matched five white numbers to win.

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

