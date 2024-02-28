Mega Millions player wins $1 million in Florida. Where was the lucky ticket sold?

A lottery player just missed a massive jackpot prize — but still won big in Florida.

The lucky person scored $1 million after buying a ticket for the Mega Millions game. It turns out, the ticket matched five of six numbers picked in the drawing on Tuesday, Feb. 27, according to the Florida Lottery.

The numbers picked that night were: white balls 6-18-26-27-49, with Mega Ball number 4.

The winning ticket, which matched all the white balls, was sold at a Port St. Lucie convenience store. The ticket came from the 7-Eleven on St. Lucie West Boulevard, according to the USA Today network and WFLA.

The Florida lottery player was one number from winning the estimated jackpot prize of $563 million. Instead, the winner beat 1-in-12.6 million odds to score $1 million, the largest amount won the night of the drawing, results show.

As of Feb. 28, news outlets didn’t report whether the $1 million prize had been claimed in the Sunshine State. The Florida Lottery also didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ requests for more information.

In Florida, winners of drawing game prizes have about six months to come forward, according to lottery rules.

Port St. Lucie is roughly 115 miles north of Miami.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

