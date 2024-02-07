Mega Millions player wins big but just misses $365 million jackpot in California

A Mega Million ticket sold in California won $1,578,415, narrowly missing out on the estimated $365 million jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched five winning numbers in the drawing Tuesday, Feb. 6, but not the Mega Ball, the California Lottery said.

Nobody won the grand prize, which will rise to an estimated $394 million, with a cash option of approximately $188 million, for the next drawing Friday, Feb. 9, the national Mega Millions site said.

The winning numbers were 2, 10, 31, 44 and 57, with a Mega Ball of 10.

More than 119,000 other tickets sold in California won prizes ranging from $2 to more than $7,000 in the drawing, the lottery said. Prizes in California are adjusted based on the number of tickets sold and number of winners.

The winning ticket was sold at a bowling alley in Napa.

Tickets sold in Ohio and Pennsylvania also matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball..

What to know about Mega Millions

To score a jackpot in the Mega Millions, a player must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball.

The odds of scoring a jackpot prize are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are held Tuesdays and Fridays at 11 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

