Mega Millions winning numbers for Dec. 27 lottery drawing: Jackpot balloons to $1.22 billion

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $1.22 billion after no one managed to hit all six numbers on Christmas Eve.

The Friday night drawing comes with a cash option of $549.7 million. If it's won, it would be the fifth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to the lottery.

“We know that many people will likely receive tickets to Friday’s drawing as holiday gifts, and what a gift that would turn out to be if you ended up with a ticket worth a $1.15 billion jackpot,” Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a news release before the jackpot rose again to $1.22 billion.

The last time a Mega Millions jackpot was claimed was in Texas on Sept. 10 when a lucky person won a $552 million jackpot.

The winning numbers for the lottery were drawn just after 11 p.m. E.T. on Friday and we have the results below. Did someone give you a billion dollars for Christmas?

A sign shows the 1.15 billion dollar Mega Millions lottery jackpot on December 26, 2024, in Miami, Florida. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $1.15 billion ahead of Friday's drawing, making it the fifth-largest prize in the game's history and the largest prize ever offered in the month of December.

Mega Millions winning numbers for 12/27/24

The winning numbers from the Friday, Dec. 27 Mega Millions drawing are: 3, 7, 37, 49, 55 Megaball: 6

Megaplier: 3X

Did anyone win the Mega Millions?

USA TODAY will share who the winners were, if any, on Saturday.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

How to play the Mega Millions

To play the Mega Millions, you have to buy a ticket. You can do this at a variety of locations, including your local convenience store, gas station, or even grocery store. In some states, Mega Millions tickets can be bought online.

Once you have your ticket, you need to pick six numbers. Five of them will be white balls with numbers from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball ranges from 1 to 25.

If you’re feeling especially unlucky, or don’t want to go through the hassle of picking, you can ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick.” These options let the computer randomly generate numbers for you.

For an extra dollar, players can add the “Megaplier,” which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before six Mega Millions numbers are drawn.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X, five balls

3X, six balls

4X, three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

