Mega Millions winning numbers for December 24 drawing: jackpot hits whopping $1 billion

One lucky American could have a very happy holiday as the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday night rose again and is now at a billion dollars.

The takeaway after taxes would be a lump-sum payment of $448.8 million for the Christmas Eve drawing.

The estimated jackpot on Tuesday night would be the seventh-largest jackpot in the history of the Mega Millions if someone wins.

“’Tis the season of giving, and today we’re thrilled to be able to raise the Mega Millions jackpot for the Christmas Eve drawing to $1 billion,” Joshua Johnston, lead director for the Mega Millions Consortium, said in a press release.

The winning numbers for the lottery will be drawn just after 11 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday and we will have the results below. Did you get a billion-dollar gift this Christmas?

The display in a store window shows the Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $999 million because the display cannot show more digits, ahead of the $1.2-billion drawing in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., August 4, 2023.

Mega Millions winning numbers for 12/24/24

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, Dec. 24 Mega Millions drawing will be posted here when drawn.

Did anyone win the Mega Millions?

USA TODAY will share who the winners were on Wednesday.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X, five balls

3X, six balls

4X, three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

