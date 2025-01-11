Mega Millions winning numbers for January 10 drawing: Jackpot rises to $77 million

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen to $77 million for Friday’s drawing after no one won the top prize on Tuesday.

If someone matches all six numbers, they can choose a one-time cash payment of $33.7 million. The winning numbers were drawn just after 11 p.m. ET on Friday, and we have the results below.

The drawing comes on the heels of a major Mega Millions win of more than $1 billion. A lucky player in California won the jackpot on Dec. 27.

According to the lottery, only four Mega Millions jackpots were won in 2024, with the past year seeing the fewest jackpots won in a calendar year since the game began in 2002.

Mega Millions winning numbers for 1/10/25

The winning numbers from the Friday, Jan. 10 Mega Millions drawing are: 9, 23, 39, 65, 66 Megaball: 22

Megaplier: 3X

Did anyone win the Mega Millions?

Any Mega Millions winners will be posted here once announced by lottery officials.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

How to play the Mega Millions

To play the Mega Millions, you have to buy a ticket. You can do this at a variety of locations, including your local convenience store, gas station, or even grocery store. In some states, Mega Millions tickets can be bought online.

Once you have your ticket, you need to pick six numbers. Five of them will be white balls with numbers from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball ranges from 1 to 25.

If you’re feeling especially unlucky, or don’t want to go through the hassle of picking, you can ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pickhttps://www.megamillions.com/How-to-Play.aspx.” These options let the computer randomly generate numbers for you.

For an extra dollar, players can add the “Megaplier,” which increases non-jackpot prizes by two, three, four, or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before six Mega Millions numbers are drawn.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X, five balls

3X, six balls

4X, three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

