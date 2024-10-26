Mega Millions winning numbers for October 25 drawing: $229 million jackpot

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an estimated $229 million for Friday's drawing after no one claimed the top prize on Tuesday.

The winning numbers will be drawn just after 11 p.m. on Friday and we have the results below.

In March, a lucky Mega Millions player from New Jersey won a whopping $1.1 billion. Although that prize has not been claimed yet the lottery says that it's not the first time a jackpot went unclaimed.

If someone has the lucky ticket for Friday's night's $229 million jackpot, they can take home an estimated $107.5 million lump-sum payment after taxes, according to the lottery.

Check below for the winning numbers from the Friday, Oct. 25 Mega Millions drawing.

Mega Millions winning numbers for 10/25/24

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions drawing on Friday, Oct. 25, will appear here once the results are released.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

Keep those tickets handy. Once the Mega Millions releases the results, all winners will be posted here.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X , five balls

3X , six balls

4X , three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

