Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Dec. 17 drawing: $760 million lottery jackpot

Tonight, a lucky player could win more than $700 million as the latest Mega Millions drawing is here.

The Mega Millions jackpot rose to $760 million ahead of Tuesday's drawing, which has an estimated $352.1 million lump-sum payment after taxes, according to the lottery. It is the eighth-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history, according to the lottery.

The winning numbers will be drawn just after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, and we’ll have the results below.

In March, a lucky Mega Millions player from New Jersey won a whopping $1.1 billion, although that prize has not been claimed yet. It's not the first time a jackpot went unclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check below for the winning numbers from the Tuesday, Dec. 17 Mega Millions drawing.

'A shame': Unclaimed Mega Millions ticket worth almost $200 million to expire in California

Mega Millions winning numbers for 12/17/24

The winning numbers from the Tuesday, Dec. 17 Mega Millions drawing are: 56, 66, 67, 68 and 69. The Mega Ball was 18 and the Megaplier was 4X.

Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

Did anyone win Mega Millions?

Winners from Tuesday’s drawing will be added here once they are announced.

To view the list of past winners, visit the Mega Millions website.

How to play the Mega Millions

In order to buy a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store − and in a handful of states, you can purchase tickets online.

ADVERTISEMENT

To play, you will need to pick six numbers. Five numbers will be white balls ranging from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Ball is one number between 1 and 25.

If you believe the odds are against you, ask for a "Quick Pick" or an "Easy Pick," the computer will randomly generate the numbers for you.

Players can add the "Megaplier" for $1, which can increase non-grand prize winnings by two, three, four or five times. The Megaplier is drawn before the Mega Millions numbers on Tuesday and Friday.

There are 15 Megapiler balls in all:

2X, five balls

3X, six balls

4X, three balls

5X, one ball

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. Gannett may earn revenue for audience referrals to Jackpocket services. Must be 18+, 21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE. Not affiliated with any State Lottery. Gambling Problem? Call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY); 1-800-327-5050 (MA); 1-877-MYLIMIT (OR); 1-800-981-0023 (PR); 1-800-GAMBLER (all others). Visit jackpocket.com/tos for full terms.

Fernando Cervantes Jr. is a trending news reporter for USA TODAY. Reach him at fernando.cervantes@gannett.com and follow him on X @fern_cerv_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Mega Millions winning numbers 12/17/24 drawing: Jackpot up to $760M