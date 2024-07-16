Mega Saver denied liquor license for new location at 72nd and Dodge
Company officials will proceed to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, where a neighborhood plans to testify.
Company officials will proceed to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission, where a neighborhood plans to testify.
“She’s way more famous than any of us up here,” said the CNN commentator, describing it as a “bunker buster” address.
The error prompted laughter among the MSNBC panel.
Police allege the suspect killed his wife in 2022 before murdering dozens of other women
Josh Hall cited "irreconcilable differences" and is requesting spousal support from Christina, according to the filing obtained by PEOPLE on Monday, July 15
The former president also detailed a “little problem” he’s had since the shooting.
Joan Collins looked so fabulous when she was captured in a fun video dancing away in a plunging swimsuit. See video.
Usha Chilukuri Vance, 38, and her husband, Sen. J.D. Vance, have been married since 2014. The pair met while attending Yale Law School.
The 20-year-old registered Republican purchased ammunition the day of the rally, authorities say.
The former Democratic senator also busted one particular claim about Republican senators and GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.
Donald Trump arrives in Milwaukee enveloped in the glow of surviving an assassination attempt. He's also trailed by a litany of questions over his condition as he prepares on Monday to name his running mate, the person who would be a heartbeat away from the presidency should he prevail in November.Neither the Trump campaign nor the hospital where he was treated on Saturday in Butler, Pa., have released any information on the former president's treatment, diagnosis or condition.A spokesman for Bu
After a widely panned performance of the U.S. national anthem at the MLB Home Run Derby, country singer Ingrid Andress apologized Tuesday and said she was drunk.
Fans of the HBO show took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to discuss the latest episode
Donald Trump Jr. had a tense back-and-forth with a reporter for NBC News at the Republican National Convention Monday, during which he called the news crew “clowns” and ultimately shooed them away by saying, “get out of here!”The exchange was cordial at first, with NBC News correspondent Jacob Soboroff asking the eldest Trump child about the former president’s plan to change his convention speech in light of Saturday’s assassination attempt, supposedly pivoting to a message of “unity.”“I think h
"It has been a surreal 24 hours," Donald Trump's niece said.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant concluded her wedding with a reception in Mumbai - see the bride's stunning golden wedding dress.
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Signs of trouble were evident in the minutes before shots rang out at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania: Police had a report of a suspicious man pacing near the magnetometers and were apparently exchanging photos of the suspect. Witnesses pointed and shouted at an armed man on a nearby roof.
Katy Perry took to Instagram to share another promotional photo for her new single Woman's World wearing nothing but iridescent rubber rings as a bikini.
The former president told his former White House doctor that he would have died if he didn't turn his head to look at an immigration statistics chart.
The internet is abuzz with memes following the appearance of former President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention with gauze over his ear.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.
"The fix is in," former White House ethics lawyer Richard Painter said about Judge Aileen Cannon's ruling on Monday.