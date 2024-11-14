Megadeth's Dave Mustaine to pay ex-manager eye-watering $1.4 million in settlement

Megadeth frontman Dave Mustaine has agreed to pay more than $1 million to his former manager.

The Thrash metal legend, 63, was sued by 5B Artist Management - who started managing the band in 2014 - over unpaid commission fees and new court documents, obtained by Rolling Stone, show that Mustaine will have to fork out more than $1.4 million to founder Cory Brennan to settle the case after he allegedly “unexpectedly and unceremoniously terminated" his contract without reason.

Brennan claims that Mustaine replaced him with his son last year and that he is owed money for commissions from more than 40 tour dates and merchandise sales.

Brennan's attorney Howard King says Mustaine owes his career comeback to 5B - who also manage the likes of Slipknot and Lamb of God - and has agreed to pay the hefty sum.

He told the outlet: “Dave Mustaine, who has a known history of firing advisors, terminated 5B Artist Management after nine years of their having resurrected his failing career.

“Ignoring the success 5B had helped Dave achieve, including a campaign to help him win his first Grammy, the release of two hit albums, and the elevation of his touring from small clubs back to arenas and amphitheatres, Dave simply refused to pay commissions owing and forced 5B to file a lawsuit. While displeased at having to sue an artist, 5B is gratified that Dave has now agreed to have judgment entered against him for $1.4m in commissions he will have to pay.”

Mustaine filed a countersuit against 5B in October 2023, accusing the firm of breach of contract, fiduciary duty, and negligence.

Mustaine alleged that 5B didn't get his songwriting royalties for his tenure with Metallica and accused them of giving donations from the sale of their merchandise to charity without his consent.

The countersuit read: “In 2017, Mustaine informed [5B] that he intended to pursue his interest in songwriting credit and royalties for songs that he wrote or co-wrote as a member of Metallica, and for which he was owed royalties.

“[5B] participated in discussions with Mustaine regarding these credits and royalties and were aware that they were responsible for pursuing this matter to ensure that Mustaine was appropriately credited and compensated for his work, they failed to do so.”

He also claimed he suffers from tinnitus - a constant ringing in the ear - due to 5B allegedly not allowing Megadeth's drum kit to be moved further away from him during their tour with Slipknot.

A trial is still expected for Mustaine’s countersuit claims.

