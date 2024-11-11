Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are expecting their first child together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are having a baby!

The actress, 38, in an Instagram post on Monday revealed she is pregnant with her fourth child, her first with Machine Gun Kelly, 34.

The "Jennifer's Body" star shared a photo of herself naked and cradling her belly, covered in what appeared to be black paint. A second photo showed her holding a pregnancy test with a positive result. Fox tagged Kelly in the post.

"Nothing is ever really lost," she wrote. "Welcome back."

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly attend the premiere of "Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink" on June 26, 2022.

USA TODAY reached out to representatives for Fox and Kelly for additional information.

The news came about a year after Fox shared that she and Kelly previously suffered a pregnancy loss. "I've never been through anything like that before in my life," she told "Good Morning America" at the time. "I have three kids. So it was very difficult for both of us, and it sent us on a very wild journey together."

Megan Fox opens up about miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly in first poetry book

In February, Kelly released a song, "Don't Let Me Go," in which he addressed Fox's miscarriage.

"How do I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby / I don't got no one to turn to 'cause everyone's dead in my life that was tryin' to raise me," he rapped.

Fox already shares three children with with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, while Kelly shares a daughter with his ex Emma Cannon.

The couple first revealed their engagement in January 2022. In an interview on "Call Her Daddy" in March, Fox confirmed she and Kelly had at some point called the engagement off, though she wouldn't go into detail about their current relationship status.

"I think that what I've learned from being in this relationship is that it's not for public consumption, so I think, as of now, I don't have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se," she said. "What I can say is, that is what I refer to as being my 'twin soul,' and there will always be a tether to him no matter what."

Contributing: Jay Stahl

